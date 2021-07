It’s not every day that one hears of people crushing Bitcoin machines, some would even pass that as a joke, but then reality can be funny. Malaysia police destroyed more than 1,000 Bitcoin mining machines using a steamroller. The machines were confiscated over alleged theft of electricity, which was used to mine Bitcoin. This raises the question- what could have led to the destruction of these money-making devices? The video that shows a steamroller crushing hundreds of Bitcoin ASIC miners on the ground first started to circulate among the Chinese crypto community on WeChat on Friday morning local time. The video went viral (as expected), and the world wanted to know who is pulling off this expensive stunt. Not China or America; it turned out to be Malaysia.