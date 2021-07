It's all about using your card just often enough to keep it active. It's all about using your card just often enough to keep it active. Last month we received a letter from one of our credit card companies advising us that it would close our account if we didn't charge anything to our card within 30 days. That card used to be one of our favorites for business travel. In recent years, we've shifted toward another credit card that we use for just about everything and pay off at the end of each month (we love those travel miles). It seemed the old credit card company was not taking our absence well.