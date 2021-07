There is no shortage of parenting advice in books and on the Internet, much of it conflicting: for instance, “Do sleep train your baby” versus “Don’t, under any circumstances, sleep train your baby.” But the vast majority of this guidance is based on anecdotal experience and personal belief—very little of it relies on evidence, found science writer Melinda Wenner Moyer, a parent of two. She set out to discover what science has to say about one of the most profound questions a parent can ask: “How do I raise my children to help make the world a better place?”