Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Society

Tyrone Mings praised after accusing Priti Patel of ‘stoking the fire’ amid racist abuse of England players

By Sinead Butler
Posted by 
Indy100
Indy100
 13 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33xyPf_0av9JJEq00

Home secretary Priti Patel has been called out by footballer Tyrone Mings after she attempted to condemn the racist abuse of England players after their Euro 2020 final defeat against Italy.

In a tweet to her followers, Patel described how she felt “disgusted” at the fact that some of the players have been “subject to vile racist abuse on social media.”

“It has no place in our country and I back the police to hold those responsible accountable,” she added.

But many say her stance reeks of hypocrisy, after previously refusing to criticise fans who booed the England team for the “gesture politics” of taking the knee in protest against racial inequality.

“That’s a choice for them [fans] quite frankly,” she told broadcaster GB News just last month.

She added: “I just don’t support people participating in that type of gesture politics.”

She declined to answer whether she would boo the England team herself, saying: “I’ve not gone to a football match to even contemplate that.”

Perhaps the most vocal criticism of the home secretary’s comments came from the Aston Villa defender who wrote: “You don’t get to stoke the fire at the beginning of the tournament by labelling our anti-racism message as ‘Gesture Politics’ & then pretend to be disgusted when the very thing we’re campaigning against, happens.”

Mings, who isn’t afraid of voicing his opinion and taking a stance (Mings took part in Black Lives Matter protests last year) has been widely praised from across the sport and media landscape for his response to Patel and standing up to politicians.

Even people who don’t support England couldn’t help but praise Mings’ words.

Conservative Plymouth Moor View MP Johnny Mercer, a former defence minister, said of Mings’ tweet: “The painful truth is that this guy is completely right. Very uncomfortable with the position we Conservatives are needlessly forcing ourselves into.

“Do I fight it or stay silent? Modern Conservatism was always so much more to me. We must not lose our way.”

Taking the knee, a symbol of anti-racism solidarity, gained attention in American football in 2016 as players protested against police brutality and racism in the US.

On BBC Breakfast Tory MP Stephen Barclay was asked whether it was wrong of Patel to call taking the knee ‘gesture politics.’ He replied that ultimately the government and football’s goal is to eradicate the “scourge of racism.”

Plenty of people had been quick to respond to Patel’s initial tweet, which came hours after the match, which saw Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka racially abused on social media for missing penalties in the shootout.

Labour MPs Dawn Butler and David Lammy had also criticised Patel and asked why she encouraged fans to boo the players for taking the knee if she is so appalled with the abuse they’re receiving.

Lammy has also called for Patel to apologise for encouraging fans to boo the Three Lions for taking the knee.

Deputy Labour leader Angela Rayner also didn’t mince her words when comparing prime minister Boris Johnson and Priti Patel to “arsonists complaining about a fire they poured petrol on.”

While others highlighted that the torrent of abuse the players have received is one of the reasons why the squad take the knee in the first place.

Elsewhere, Johnson also condemned the racist abused by so-called “fans” on Twitter.

He described the abuse as “appalling” and said those responsible “should be ashamed of themselves.”

But former Manchester United and England player Gary Neville called on Johnson to take a tougher stance, also suggesting he was guilty of hypocrisy.

“The prime minister said it was ok for the population of this country to boos those players who are trying to promote equality and defend against racism,” he told Sky News.

“It starts at the very top.”

At the time of writing, Mings’s response to Patel has been retweeted more than 130,000 times and received more than 390,000 likes.

Patel declined to comment on his tweet.

Comments / 0

Indy100

Indy100

46K+
Followers
3K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

indy100 brings you the stories you want to read, in the order you want to read them. From The Independent.

 https://www.indy100.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Angela Rayner
Person
Tyrone Mings
Person
Bukayo Saka
Person
Priti Patel
Person
Johnny Mercer
Person
Gary Neville
Person
David Lammy
Person
Jadon Sancho
Person
Boris Johnson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stoke#England#Uk#Gb News#Conservatives#American#Bbc Breakfast#Twitter#Sky News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Society
News Break
Manchester United F.C.
Country
U.K.
News Break
Sports
Related
SportsPosted by
The Independent

England star Tyrone Mings is right to call out Priti Patel’s blatant hypocrisy

“You don’t get to stoke the fire at the beginning of the tournament by labelling our anti-racism message as ‘Gesture Politics’ and then pretend to be disgusted when the very thing we’re campaigning against, happens.”So said England footballer Tyrone Mings in a pointed nod to Priti Patel’s attempt to gain favour with football fans – the home secretary tweeted that she was “disgusted” that England players who have given so much for our country this summer have been subject to vile racist abuse on social media. “It has no place in our country and I back the police to hold...
SoccerYardbarker

‘You don’t get to stoke the fire and then pretend to be disgusted’ – England ace Tyrone Mings slams hypocritical anti-racism message from Priti Patel in put down of home secretary

England international Tyrone Mings has hit out at Priti Patel on Twitter in a response to the Home Secretary’s post after Bukayo Saka, Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford were racially abused. Saka, Sancho and Rashford were all subjected to vile remarks on social media after missing penalties as England were...
Societyinews.co.uk

What is ‘gesture politics’? Meaning of the phrase Priti Patel used to describe England players taking the knee

England footballer Tyrone Mings has accused Home Secretary Priti Patel of “stoking the fire” of racism by labelling taking the knee before games as “gesture politics”. Ms Patel condemned the racist abuse that has been levelled at Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka since Sunday night’s defeat to Italy in the Euro 2020 final via a post on Twitter.
ImmigrationTelegraph

Why does nobody talk about the racist abuse aimed at Priti Patel?

Dressed patriotically in a red dress with white loafers, Priti Patel took great delight in a visit to Wembley last summer, when she kicked a football across the hallowed turf. Calling for a crackdown on racist abuse in the so-called beautiful game, the Home Secretary urged social media companies to rid their platforms of hatred after hearing about the real life impacts on players targeted with abuse both on and off the pitch.
Premier LeaguePosted by
Daily Mirror

Tyrone Mings' Zoom call with Priti Patel as footballers wage war against Home Secretary

Aston Villa defender Tyrone Mings has become involved in a war of words with home secretary Priti Patel following England's Euro 2020 final defeat to Italy. Patel expressed her outrage at the racial abused aimed at Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka after their missed penalties - but faced backlash from Mings and many others due to her past comments regarding taking the knee.
SportsPosted by
Daily Mirror

Boris Johnson issues blunt response to Tyrone Mings' criticism of Priti Patel

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has defended Home Secretary Priti Patel after she was called out by England defender Tyrone Mings on Twitter earlier this week. Mings was left angry with perceived hypocrisy from Patel in the wake of his international teammates Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka receiving racist abuse after the Three Lions' Euro 2020 final penalty shoot-out defeat to Italy.
SocietyPosted by
Indy100

Tory MP tells Tyrone Mings to ‘focus on football not politics’ and it went down about as well as you’d expect

A Conservative MP has triggered a backlash after suggesting that England footballer Tyrone Mings should focus on “football not politics”. Mings criticised home secretary Priti Patel for “stoking the fire” of racism by previously calling taking the knee “gesture politics” and then condemning racist abuse directed against black English footballers following the Euro 2020 final.
Public SafetyPosted by
Indy100

Homes have been raided over CCTV leak of Matt Hancock kissing his aide

Data protection officers have raided two homes in the south of England in an effort to find out who leaked footage of Matt Hancock kissing his aide. The Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) said it had seized computer equipment and electronic devices as part of the operation on Thursday morning, amid an ongoing investigation into alleged breaches of the Data Protection Act.
Sports Illustrated

Police Investigate Racist Abuse of Three England Players After Euro Final

LONDON (AP) — British police opened investigations Monday into the racist abuse of three Black players who failed to score penalties in England’s shootout loss to Italy in the European Championship final. The Metropolitan Police condemned the “unacceptable” abuse of Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka, and said they...
Public Healthkentlive.news

Plans for new Covid restrictions are 'being drawn up'

There's plans being drawn up to re-introduce coronavirus restrictions as Covid cases continue to soar, it has been reported. According to a report by the Independent, ministers Ministers are reportedly planning to re-introduce Covid restrictions within weeks, the Mirror has reported. A report in the Independent said: "Officials in the...
SoccerMSNBC

English soccer fans' racism post Euro 2020 final is vile — and expected

"When you win, you're English. When you lose, you're Black." That tweet, by medical researcher Ahmed Ali, sums up the state of the soccer world in Europe, particularly Britain. After England lost to Italy in the European Championship final Sunday, a flood of racist social media attacks rained down upon...
PoliticsPosted by
Indy100

Former Conservative MP says party is playing ‘Trumpian’ politics and has ‘lost its moral compass’ in epic rant

A former Conservative MP has blasted the party for using “Trumpian” politics and losing its “moral compass”. Speaking on BBC Newsnight, Anna Soubry – who left the party to form Change UK before losing her seat in the 2019 election – slammed the Tories over the stance that some party members have made about those who take the knee, as well as for implementing a “less cautious” mask policy.

Comments / 0

Community Policy