DyeMansion and Shree Rapid Technologies come together

dallassun.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 13 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Shree Rapid Technologies (SRT) a pioneer in providing 3D printing technology in India has come together with DyeMansion a global leader in Additive Manufacturing finishing systems, transforming the way 3D-printed products are post processed enabling them to become a part of everyday life.

