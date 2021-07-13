Cancel
Middle East

'Pak would never allow Shehbaz Sharif to leave'

 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIslamabad [Pakistan], July 13 (ANI): Hitting out at opposition leader Shehbaz Sharif, accused in money laundering and assets beyond means cases, several federal ministers said that the Pakistan government would never allow him to leave the country. Speaking at a joint press conference on Monday, Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry along...

Shehbaz Sharif
Imran Khan
