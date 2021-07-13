Cancel
The HARROWING true story of the USSR's Cannibal Island

 13 days ago

Cover picture for the article"All over the island, one could see human flesh being ripped, cut and hung on trees. Clearings were littered with corpses." In May 1933, over 6,000 people who were being deported to Siberia as part of the ongoing reprisals were deposited from barges onto a small uninhabited island on the River Ob in Siberia. Under the watchful eye of their guards, these so-called "socially harmful and declassed elements" of Soviet society were waiting to be sent to special labor camps further east.

World War II
