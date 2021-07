Five people have been arrested after an attack on Asda workers in Clapham.GMB Union has condemned the attacks, saying such incidents are on the rise and parliament must act now to toughen the law.A video posted on social media on Thursday showed a man in a Spider-Man costume attacking numerous Asda employees, including a woman, who he kicked in the throat and punched in the face.The woman fell to the ground.A person in a wheelchair is seen to be pulled back from the fight, and the man in the Spider-Man costume can be seen hitting people with what appears...