LeBron James’ Powerful 3-Word Message To ‘Hooper’ And Spelling Bee Champ Zaila Avant-garde
Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James is full of admiration for Zaila Avant-garde, who recently had the internet buzzing not only because of her win in the 2021 Scripps Spelling Bee but also because of her nasty handles. During the premiere of "Space Jam: A New Legacy," the Lakers star was asked about Avant-garde, her career as a hooper, and her historic feat as the first African-American to win the national Spelling Bee competition.www.lakers365.com
Comments / 0