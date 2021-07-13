Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Computer Science

Study: Writing by hand better than typing, videos at helping people learn

By HealthDay News
Posted by 
UPI News
UPI News
 13 days ago

Want to learn something new? Pick up your pencil.

New research suggests that despite the ease of using a computer for typing notes or watching videos, people learn certain skills significantly better and faster when writing them by hand.

"The question out there for parents and educators is, why should our kids spend any time doing handwriting," said senior study author Brenda Rapp, a Johns Hopkins University professor of cognitive science.

"Obviously, you're going to be a better hand-writer if you practice it," she said in a university news release.

"But since people are handwriting less then maybe who cares? The real question is: Are there other benefits to handwriting that have to do with reading and spelling and understanding? We find there most definitely are," Rapp said.

The researchers conducted an experiment in which 42 adults learned the Arabic alphabet. The participants were split into three groups of learners: writers, typists and video watchers.

Everyone learned the letters one at a time by watching videos of them being written along with hearing names and sounds.

The video group then got an on-screen flash of a letter and had to say if it was the same letter they'd just seen. Those typing found the letter on the keyboard. The writers copied the letter with pen and paper.

After up to six sessions, all groups could recognize the letters and made few mistakes when tested.

But the writing group reached this level of proficiency faster than the other groups. Some were able to repeat this skill after just two sessions.

"The main lesson is that even though they were all good at recognizing letters, the writing training was the best at every other measure. And they required less time to get there," said lead author Robert Wiley.

Wiley is a former Johns Hopkins University doctoral student who is now an assistant professor at the University of North Carolina at Greensboro.

The researchers said handwriting reinforces the visual and aural lessons. The act of writing by hand provides a perceptual-motor experience that unifies what is being learned about the letters, including their shapes, their sounds and their motor plans.

"With writing, you're getting a stronger representation in your mind that lets you scaffold toward these other types of tasks that don't in any way involve handwriting," Wiley explained in the release.

The participants in the study were all adults. Yet researchers said they would expect the same results in children.

"I have three nieces and a nephew right now, and my siblings ask me, should we get them crayons and pens? I say yes, let them just play with the letters and start writing them and write them all the time," Wiley said.

"I bought them all finger paint for Christmas and told them, 'Let's do letters,'" Wiley said.

The researchers suggested the findings have implications for classrooms that have switched to using tablets and laptops, as well as for adults who are learning languages through apps or tapes.

The latter should supplement this learning with writing on paper, researchers said.

The findings were published recently in the journal Psychological Science.

More information

Scholastic offers more on the benefits of handwriting.

Copyright © 2021 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Comments / 0

UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
148K+
Followers
36K+
Post
53M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Johns Hopkins University#Learning Languages#Typing#Psychological Science#Arabic
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Computer Science
Related
Sciencemarthastewart.com

If You Want to Learn Something New, Try Writing It Out by Hand—Science Says It's Better for Memory Than Typing

As far as studying goes, everyone has a method that works best for them. Some people prefer typing out notes while others enjoy watching online videos to retain information. But according to a new study, the very best way to learn something new is to write it out (and to write it out by hand, not on a computer). Per a recent study published in the journal Psychological Science, Johns Hopkins University researchers found that handwriting is a "surprisingly faster and significantly better" way to learn skills.
Educationcourierpapers.com

IPDPL adds Niche Academy to help ordinary people learn in extraordinary ways

For many people, using digital resources, like online databases, is second nature. For others, however, trying to navigate the online world may feel like playing hopscotch in a field full of land mines, never knowing where to go or what to do next. Asking for advice or instruction can be intimidating and, rather than actually learning something, the user can come away with feelings of self-doubt and inadequacy.
Ashland, KYDaily Independent

IN OUR VIEW: Value of hands-on learning

Given the landmark flights of Sir Richard Branson and Jeff Bezos, space travel is at the forefront of many minds and many conversations in recent days. The same is true for Ashland students in fourth through eighth grades who were involved in hands-on learning projects last week. Students participated in...
Home & Gardensoundfly.com

On Learning to Take a Helping Hand

The following post is part of our new column, Poorly-Guarded Secrets from the Soundfly Mentors’ Guide. Written by mentor and VP of Learning & Curriculum Development Mahea Lee, this series is intended to assist, inspire, and offer a peek into the types of discussions we have behind-the-scenes here at Soundfly.
Yogabostonnews.net

Mindfulness training helps kids sleep better: Study

Washington [US], July 12 (ANI): At-risk children gained more than an hour of sleep per night after participating in a mindfulness curriculum at their elementary schools, a study found. The study, led by the Stanford University School of Medicine, was published in the 'Journal of Clinical Sleep Medicine'. The study...
Educationthedp.com

Online teaching negatively impacts student learning, Wharton professor’s study finds

Professor of Business Economics and Public Policy Alex Rees-Jones co-authored a study that found that online teaching negatively impacted student learning. The study, led by Cornell University professors Douglas McKee and George Orlov, was published in the journal Economic Letters and aimed to find the impact of transitioning to online teaching at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. The researchers found that no particular demographic was more impacted by the effects of online learning and that certain learning techniques were more effective, Penn Today reported.
Vincennes, INWTHI

Vincennes University looks to help people learn to be self-sustainable

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - Gardening for Laura Debrock is a relatively new experience. But she's already hitting the ground running. Debrock explains, "I got interested in more healthy cooking. So I started cooking a lot of fresh vegetables. And then I started wondering where the food was coming from and I wanted to try it myself."
Mental HealthMedicalXpress

Newfound human brain cell type helps center people in mental maps

A previously unknown kind of human brain cell appears to help people center themselves in their personal maps of the world, according to a new study from neuroscientists at Columbia Engineering. This discovery sheds light on the cellular mechanisms underlying navigation and memory in humans, as well as what parts of the brain might get disrupted during the kinds of memory impairments common in neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer's.
Spokane, WAThe Spokesman-Review

Help write history

A second generation of dreams from the Lish family now affords us this prime candidate, Mike Lish, to advocate for small and medium-sized businesses as well as schools to hear the voices of parents, students and teachers with impunity. His family is invested financially to see Spokane prosper for all who choose to make this their home as his parents immigrated here to the United States for those same opportunities.
TravelNew York Post

Human brains are capable of ‘mental time travel,’ study says

The passage of time is all in your mind. Human brains independently measure episodic movement — that’s a trippy finding reported by French and Dutch researchers in a new study published Monday in the Journal of Neuroscience. Our brains possess “an internal or inherent flow of time, that was not...
Public HealthEDMTunes

New Study Finds Music Helped 57% Of People During Pandemic Lockdown

A new study has found that music was one of the biggest factors that helped people during the COVID-19 lockdown. The pandemic brought many challenges to everyone around the world. There were not many things people could rely on to escape the challenges of being inside all day. Some turned to video games, others to newfound hobbies – and for many, it was music.
Computer Sciencehealthitanalytics.com

Machine Learning in Healthcare Helps Prosthetic Hands Feel

- By using machine learning in healthcare, researchers from Florida Atlantic University's College of Engineering and Computer Science and collaborators are creating prosthetic hands that can “feel” by incorporating stretchable tactile sensors using liquid metal on the fingertips. “Encapsulated within silicone-based elastomers, this technology provides key advantages over traditional sensors,...
Sciencespring.org.uk

Lack Of This Vitamin Linked To Brain Damage

Low levels have also been linked to Alzheimer’s disease, as well as cancer and heart disease. A diet low in vitamin D could be causing brain damage, research suggests. Scientists have found that rats fed a diet low in vitamin D have lower cognitive performance. The rats also show damage...
HealthPosted by
EatThis

This Everyday Habit May Give You Dementia, Study Shows

For several decades experts have confirmed the link between sleep and various health conditions. According to the CDC, not getting enough sleep can negatively impact your health in a variety of ways, increasing your chances of type 2 diabetes, heart disease, obesity, and depression. Now, a recent study published in the medical journal Nature Communications has established a link between a sleep habit and your risk of dementia. Read on to learn about the new study—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Diseases & TreatmentsPosted by
Best Life

91 Percent of Older Adults With Dementia Have This in Common, Research Says

As you get older, you tend to lose some of your mental sharpness. But sometimes your forgetfulness or struggle to follow familiar directions could be an indicator of dementia, which is far more serious. Because there is such a blurred line between normal changes to the brain as we age—like finding yourself forgetting where you put your keys or the name of the person you just met—and dementia-related symptoms, it can go undiagnosed. Now, a new study has found that a majority of older adults with dementia have something in common. Read on to find out what 91 percent of older adults with dementia share.

Comments / 0

Community Policy