‘Gunpowder Milkshake’ Review: Angela Bassett & Karen Gillan Lead Kickass Female Ensemble In Netflix Action Flick

It’s not always easy to play a knife-wielding, chain-swinging badass. Luckily for the gals of Gunpowder Milkshake, they were all pretty badass going into the whole project. Though Karen Gillan is the movie’s lead, you can’t say enough about the movie’s supporting cast of grown and murderous women, including Michelle Yeoh, Angela Bassett, and Carla Gugino. Together, the trio front as librarians who just happen to deal in weaponry, though how they got there isn’t entirely clear. According to Gugino, though, it’s a form of retirement. As she tells us in the video below, where we also talk to Yeoh and Bassett,“These women were assassins and now they’re just giving the people who are still out in the field equipment that they need and providing resources for them.”