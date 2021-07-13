Cancel
'Gunpowder Milkshake' Review: Angela Bassett & Karen Gillan Lead Kickass Female Ensemble In Netflix Action Flick

By Pete Hammond
Deadline
 13 days ago

The times they are a-changin’. In a genre ruled by men for decades, it is clearly now the ladies’ turn to provide the action. With Black Widow leading the summer box office — the first Marvel stand-alone since Captain Marvel, both featuring female stars — plus a steady diet of movies like Atomic Blonde featuring women in kickass roles previously owned by macho actors, the trend is clear: Hollywood is changing its tune. In fact, in the latest Netflix entry into the genre, Gunpowder Milkshake, the only characters written above one dimension are the women, and they rock in this.

