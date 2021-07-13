Minjae Kim furniture explores identity and belonging
The ideas of identity and belonging are subtly expressed by the Korean-born designer/artist Minjae Kim in a new body of work being unveiled at the independent gallery Marta in Los Angeles (on show until 29 August 2021). Entitled ‘I Was Evening All Afternoon’, which nods to a line in Wallace Stevens’ poem ‘Thirteen Ways of Looking at a Blackbird’, Kim’s debut exhibition in LA poetically navigates the idea of being in two places at once, whether its as an insider or outsider, an immigrant or a native, or being seen as familiar or exotic.www.wallpaper.com
Comments / 0