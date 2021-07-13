Minjae Kim furniture explores identity and belonging

I don’t recall in what circumstances I first met M, but I’d have been no more than ten and it would have been another hot August in the village of Kala Sanghian. He was two years older than me, our families were close, and perhaps he’d been told to keep the English boy company. I can’t imagine that having me around pleased him—I was an inward, wary kid from the broken-backed and deindustrialized north of England, where my parents ran a small convenience store following their emigration from Punjab.