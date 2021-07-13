Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Design

Minjae Kim furniture explores identity and belonging

By Pei-Ru Keh
Wallpaper*
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe ideas of identity and belonging are subtly expressed by the Korean-born designer/artist Minjae Kim in a new body of work being unveiled at the independent gallery Marta in Los Angeles (on show until 29 August 2021). Entitled ‘I Was Evening All Afternoon’, which nods to a line in Wallace Stevens’ poem ‘Thirteen Ways of Looking at a Blackbird’, Kim’s debut exhibition in LA poetically navigates the idea of being in two places at once, whether its as an insider or outsider, an immigrant or a native, or being seen as familiar or exotic.

www.wallpaper.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Wallace Stevens
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Furniture Design#Western Design#Korean#Columbia University#Studio Giancarlo Valle#East Asian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Visual Art
News Break
Architecture
News Break
Design
Related
DesignWallpaper*

Doug Aitken creates reflective artwork for Saint Laurent in Venice

At the inaugural 2017 Desert X biennal in the Coachella Valley, American artist Doug Aitken created the land art installation Mirage, a mirrored house reflecting its arid, shrub-lined environment on its fractured façade. The structure was designed to act as a visual echo-chamber, informed by the architectural philosophies of Frank Lloyd Wright, who believed architecture should exist inside and outside of the landscape.
Pittsburgh, PAPittsburgh Post-Gazette

‘Society of 23’ art exhibit explores greatness, identity at the Mattress Factory

Jeffrey Augustine Songco’s exhibition at the Mattress Factory was opened to the public in March. But he didn’t get to see it in person until late June. The artist was finally able to come to Pittsburgh’s North Side to see his art installation, “The Society of 23’s Trophy Game Room,” a blend of fraternity house gaming tables and awards with sparkles and neon and pageant portraits on display.
LifestyleWallpaper*

New Affiliates architects make groundbreaking perfume bottle

Since launching in 2014, Régime des Fleurs has carved out a unique niche for itself in the fragrance world, straddling the sizeable gap that tends to exist between high-concept perfumery and commercial viability. It does this by producing scents that are singular and peculiar, adjectives that usually denote a divisive...
Religionfuncheap.com

Muslim American Writers at Home: Stories of Identity, Diversity and Belonging

Editors Kitty Costello, Valerie Behiery and Hanan Hazime host a reading of authors featured in their new anthology Muslim American Writers at Home: Stories Essays and Poems of Identity, Diversity and Belonging. Muslim American Writers at Home: Stories, Essays & Poems of Identity Diversity & Belonging, just released by Freedom...
Books & LiteratureLiterary Hub

Searching for Connection and Belonging, in Life and Fiction

I don’t recall in what circumstances I first met M, but I’d have been no more than ten and it would have been another hot August in the village of Kala Sanghian. He was two years older than me, our families were close, and perhaps he’d been told to keep the English boy company. I can’t imagine that having me around pleased him—I was an inward, wary kid from the broken-backed and deindustrialized north of England, where my parents ran a small convenience store following their emigration from Punjab.
Interior DesignTrendHunter.com

Stone-Inspired Veined Furniture

Annysa LaMantia's Vitality Capsule Collection was designed for luxury furniture brand Davani. Inspired by nature, the collection of furniture features veining patterns that mimic the natural textures found in stones. This launch marks LaMantia's debut in the furniture industry. The collection is comprised of four pieces: a dining table, dining...
Interior Designthespruce.com

What Is Shaker-Style Furniture?

Known for its austere, clean lines, Shaker furniture is an American style that emerged from a religious movement known as the United Society of Believers in Christ's Second Appearing, commonly referred to as the Shakers, in the 18th century. Shaker craftsmanship was based on design principles of truth to materials and form follows function, creating an enduring aesthetic with a long-lasting appeal.
Internetmanofmany.com

Instagram Girls of the Month – July 2021

The world is taking a kicking but our favourite Instagram Girls keep on ticking. Indeed, their warm smiles, exotic travels, and vivacious personalities are like evergreen beacons of light in these crazy times, oozing off the screen and into our very souls. Okay, okay, so maybe we’re being a bit hyperbolic, but the point remains that these women have a palpable zest for experience and they aren’t afraid to show it. May their action-packed lifestyles help us keep our chins up and aspire to greater things. Here are this month’s top content creators.
Weight Lossvillages-news.com

It wasn’t the ham sandwich that killed Mama Cass

Cass Elliot was “Mama Cass,” the nearly 300 pound contralto lead singer of The Mamas and The Papas, a dominant folk rock vocal group in the late 1960s. They sold more than 40 million records, with six of their albums making it to the Billboard top ten. A hippie group that dressed as they pleased, they were torn apart by many love affairs, addiction to various drugs, heavy drinking and smoking. After the group broke up in 1968, Mama Cass went on to a solo career and released five solo albums.
SciencePosted by
ScienceAlert

Mexican Archaeologists Forced to Bury an Unusual Discovery Made in Old Aztec Capital

In a strange turn of events, researchers in Mexico have announced they plan to rebury an unusual archaeological monument found in the outskirts of Mexico City – covering up an important historical discovery until some unknown time in the future. The discovery in question is a tunnel built centuries ago as part of the Albarradón de Ecatepec: a flood-control system of dikes and waterways constructed to protect the historical city of Tenochtitlan from rising waters. Tenochtitlan, widely viewed as the capital of the Aztec Empire, featured numerous dam systems to prevent flooding from torrential rains, but Spanish conquistadors failed at first to...
WorldDesign Taxi

A Missing Ancient Subcontinent Has Apparently Been Found Beneath New Zealand

Only recently discovered by scientists, Zealandia is the mysterious eighth continent submerged beneath New Zealand’s South and Stewart Islands. Featured in the journal Geology, the discovery could help solve a question that has confounded scientists. Most continents contain a core of rock known as a craton, which is a kind of geological nucleus that’s at least a billion years old. It acts as a stable base, upon which continents are then formed. In the past, the oldest crust found on Zealandia has only been dated to 500 million years ago, which couldn’t confirm that it in fact was a continent.
Interior DesignTrendHunter.com

Comfort-Focused Furniture Capsules

Fred Rigby's eponymous brand launched The Everyday Collection of comfort-focused furniture. The plush collection combines functionality, comfort, and playfulness to its versatile pieces. Made from oak, wool, and steel, beautiful craftsmanship is showcased through the collection's organic forms and earthy tones. The Everyday Collection is broken up into three series....
San Luis Obispo County, CAkcbx.org

Central Coast Voices: Belonging is back

Back by popular demand, R.A.C.E. Matters SLO is again hosting its multimedia, multi-location experience entitled Belonging. This two-month long event centers Back voices and is meant to give a voice to members of the San Luis Obispo County community who are of African American descent. Join Fred Munroe as he...

Comments / 0

Community Policy