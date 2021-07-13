Cancel
How To Watch The 2021 Primetime Emmy Nominations Livestream

By Erik Pedersen
Deadline
Cover picture for the article

The 73st annual Primetime Emmy Awards nominations are being revealed Tuesday morning in a live virtual event beginning at 11:30 a.m. ET/8:30 a.m. PT. The father-daughter duo of Ron Cephas Jones and Jasmine Cephas Jones — who both won Emmys in 2020 in a first — will unveil the nominees in the marquee primetime categories recognizing the strange year’s best in small-screen achievement. They will be joined by Academy chairman and CEO Frank Scherma and president and COO Maury McIntyre.

