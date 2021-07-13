Cancel
Rick Steves’ Europe: Mending bridges in Mostar

By Rick Steves
Twin Falls Times-News
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Bosnian city of Mostar lies at a crossroads of cultures: just inland from the Adriatic coast, in the southern part of Bosnia-Herzegovina. Mostar’s inhabitants are a mix of Orthodox Serbs, Catholic Croats, and Muslim Bosniaks who lived in seeming harmony before the Yugoslav Wars of the 1990s, then suffered horribly when warring neighborhoods turned the city into a killing zone. The persistent reminders of the war make my visit emotionally draining, but I’m hopeful that connecting with the people here will also make it rewarding.

