The 52nd annual Agate Days brought rock, gem and mineral lovers from all over to Riverside Arena in Moose Lake. Cooler temperatures than the Fourth of July celebration greeted crowds as they celebrated being able to join together for the first time in a year after COVID-19 canceled Agate Days 2020. A few changes were necessary to protect visitors and volunteers, the most notable was the cancellation of the Clark-Olsen agate stampede. A smaller version of the stampede was set up for children with a free kids dig for those eight and under. Arts in the Park was also a busy day for vendors and visitors to Moose Lake City Park where food, fun, music and art were enjoyed by all who attended.