A thriving garden begins with planting your seeds in the right soil, and using a garden thermometer helps ensure that the earth isn’t too warm or cold. Even when the air temperature starts warming up, the soil can be too cool to start planting warm-season plants like squash or tomatoes. With the help of an accurate garden thermometer, you can monitor the temperature of your soil throughout the year and get a head start on happy, healthy plants. We’ve researched the best garden thermometers available and gathered them here so that you can feel confident in your choice.