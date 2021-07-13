Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Doc Fests Cut Back on Films During Pandemic

By FNE Staff
filmneweurope.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJIHLAVA: The Ji.hlava IDFF’s East West Index 2021 reveals that documentary film festivals reduced the number of films selected for their programmes by a total of 22% during the pandemic. The East West Index, which analyses data from 14 documentary film festivals, showed that some festivals made even more dramatic cuts of up to one half of their 2019 numbers.

filmneweurope.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Film Festivals#Documentary Film#Cannes#Docs#Jihlava#The Ji Hlava Idff#The East West Index#East European
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Health
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Movies
Related
Moviesmoversmakers.org

Over-the-Rhine Film Fest winners reflect many facets of diversity

The 2021 Over-the-Rhine International Film Festival, organized by LADD, returned this summer with indoor, outdoor and virtual screenings. Forty-six films were shown, intended to celebrate diversity and our shared humanity. More than 475 films were submitted to this film festival. From those, only 36 were selected as competition films, and...
Syracuse, INinkfreenews.com

Two Budding Movie Directors/Producers Assisting With Film Fest

SYRACUSE — They are both preparing for their freshmen year at Huntington University, but right now, Ryan Snider and Matt Wuthrich are helping Chautauqua-Wawasee with its first ever film festival. Snider-Wuthrich Productions is editing all the submitted videos together for the red carpet premier at the Pickwick Theater Aug. 7.
MoviesWRAL

Film Fest 919

Come out to the Carraway Village Drive in Theater to see the Film Fest 919 selections. More info coming soon.
northernexpress.com

Local Movie Wins Best Comedy in Big City Film Fest

Filmmaker Rich Brauer typically lets his distributors showcase his movies however they think best. But with his distributor headquartered in Chicago, he was inspired to enter his film Frozen Stupid 2: Open Water in the Chicago Independent Film Festival. He’s glad he did: Much to his surprise, it was selected for the festival. Then the big shock: The movie was named the best feature comedy. “I called all the actors. It was pretty crazy,” says Brauer. “Chicago is a big place, and I’m coming in from left field. I don’t know how it happened, but it happened.” The best part: Now the film is attracting attention from other festivals, which are contacting Brauer to ask him to submit the movie for consideration. It’s already been accepted as an official selection by the Toronto Film Festival. “I just make films because I like telling stories. I hope someone else likes them.” Guess they do.
Moviest2conline.com

Calling All Filmmakers The Frenzy Short Film Fest is Accepting Entries

The Frenzy Short Film Fest is accepting entries until August 15th. Filmmakers are requested to send in their films with themes around social and psychological vulnerabilities. The Frenzy Short Film Festival, which is produced by Barrio Independent Productions, aims to help raise the profile of independent filmmakers following its successful first edition in East Harlem that highlighted films around human psyche.
Moviesfilmneweurope.com

Rhodope International Documentary Film Fest (RIFE)

The revival of an emblematic international film festival for young filmmakers in Eastern Europe. Rhodope International Documentary Film Festival (RIFE) is a new take on one of the most emblematic film events in Bulgaria for young filmmakers, held from 1973 to 1991 in the beautiful mountain town of Smolyan. The...
Moviesouraynews.com

Film fest promises canine cinema

The Bow Wow Film Festival is back again this summer, with a best-of selection of all the favorite films from the past five festivals. The top films were chosen from 100 short films previously featured in the traveling film festival, and they share the theme of celebrating the human-dog bond and the ways dogs inspire and bring joy. The film festival is Second Chance Humane Society’s biggest…
San Francisco, CAMercury News

SF Jewish Film Fest returns, as timely as ever

The 41st San Francisco Jewish Film Festival, opening this week, looks at the past to gain a better historical perspective about the present and most likely the future. That theme emerges in many of the program’s 50-plus features, a slate dominated by narrative films that are inspired by real people and real situations.
Moviesfilmneweurope.com

FNE Innovation: White Rabbit: Embrace Ze Fans: A Rabbit Chasing Pirates

Film New Europe invites our guests Alan R. Milligan and Olivier Affre to tell us about the adventures of the White Rabbit in Cannes, after introducing this innovative project to our readers earlier this year. The project is co-funded by the Creative Europe - MEDIA Programme of the European Union.
Public HealthABC Action News

AX2 Quarantine, Summer Blockbuster Filmed During Covid -19 Pandemic

AX2 Quarantine, is the highly anticipated sequel of Agent X the movie Starring Cranstan Cumberbatch as Agent X, Louis Joseph, James Lincoln and introducing David Tolliver as Jesus Herrera. Pulled straight from the headlines, In this saga our hero returns to the underworld of crypto currency, cyber security and big data and finds himself once again tangled in a deep web of murder, money, and revenge while in the midst of a world shutdown from the Covid-19 pandemic. Faced with uncompromising circumstances he finds that revenge is an epidemic that can't be contained.
Moviesfilmneweurope.com

FNE at Hungarian Motion Picture Festival 2021: Perfect As You Are

BUDAPEST: The romantic dramedy Perfect As You Are / Így vagy tökéletes by Péter Varsics opened the Hungarian Motion Picture Festival 2021. Varsics won the festival’s best first feature director award for the film. The film, which takes place in contemporary Budapest, is about the lies in relationships and artistic...
MoviesFirst Showing

A Unifying Battle Cry - Official Trailer for 'Araatika: Rise Up!' Doc Film

"It's a universal dance across all the nations." Madman Films has released the first trailer for an Australian documentary called Araatika: Rise Up!, also going under the title (outside of Oz) The Fight Together. This is premiering at the Melbourne Film Festival coming up in the next few months, but no release is set yet. For Indigenous Australian rugby league players, a pre-game "unity dance" is an important step towards celebrating their cultures and combating entrenched racism. A group of NRL greats got together to invent a new pre-game ceremony, initially a response to the Maori Haka, but also to celebrate Aboriginal cultures, and counter racism in rugby league. They now want to use that dance to change the hearts and minds of all Australians. "Featuring several NRL greats, prominent First Nations figures like Stan Grant and Adam Goodes, and the Bangarra Dance Theatre, Araatika: Rise Up! is the story of one man's determination and a spirited call-to-arms to stand behind Indigenous Australia." This sounds fantastic! And for those who don't know much about Australian sports, this'll make a great double feature with The Australian Dream. Enjoy.
Moviessolzyatthemovies.com

Marshall Cook, Will Sasso talk Film Fest

Writer-director Marshall Cook and actor-comedian Will Sasso spoke with Solzy at the Movies about their film fest satire, Film Fest. What was the genesis behind the screenplay for Film Fest?. Marshall Cook: Well, I would say 23 years of—nope, 15 years of experience of just going to film festivals. I...
Asheville, NCthe828.com

Cat Fly Film Fest Returns for Fifth Year

Cat Fly Film Fest returns to Asheville for its 5th annual festival August 26-29, 2021, making a toast to the end of summer. The four day event will include over 25 short films, 1 feature film spotlight as well as educational components, social mixers and multimedia collaborations by local and regional filmmakers and performers of the southeast.

Comments / 0

Community Policy