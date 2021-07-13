Cancel
Stocks set more records ahead of earnings reports

Arkansas Online
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBanks led stocks to modest gains Monday on Wall Street, nudging the major stock indexes to more record highs ahead of a busy week of corporate earnings reports from big U.S. companies. The S&P 500 gained 0.35% after bouncing back from an early stumble. The benchmark index, which has notched...

www.arkansasonline.com

Stocksinvesting.com

4 Cheap Tech Stocks to Buy as the Market Makes New Highs

The solid second-quarter earnings reported by industry leaders has offset the market pullback witnessed last Monday, allowing benchmark indexes to rally for four consecutive days to close at record highs on Friday. While the relatively expensive mega-cap stocks drove the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite's performance last week, cheaper tech stocks Fujitsu (FJTSY), Sharp (OTC:SHCAY), LG Display (NYSE:LPL), and SolarWinds (SWI) are also expected to benefit from the growing optimism surrounding the tech industry in the near term. So, let’s discuss some more.Benchmark indexes shrugged off concerns related to the spread of the COVID-19 Delta variant to close at record highs last Friday. Investors’ concerns about a potential market correction were offset by the impressive earnings reported by industry leaders. According to Factset, 24% of the S&P 500 companies reported second-quarter results as of July 23, and 88% of them beat consensus estimates, which is above the five-year 75% average. Following the stock market rout on July 19, the benchmark indexes reported four consecutive days of gains. The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed above 35,000 for the first time on July 23, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite gained 3.6% over the past five days to close at record 14,846.06 points.
Stockscrossroadstoday.com

Stocks shake off a wobbly start and finish slightly higher

Stocks shook off a wobbly start and finished slightly higher on Wall Street, edging major indexes a bit further into record territory. The S&P 500 managed a gain of 0.2% Monday, as did the Dow Jones Industrial Average. Strength in communications and energy companies outweighed weakness in other sectors. Investors are still monitoring a steady flow of corporate earnings and will be on the lookout for clues from the Federal Reserve about when it might start winding down its extraordinary support measures for the economy. The Fed releases its latest policy statement on Wednesday. Bitcoin rose to $38,700.
StocksPlainview Daily Herald

US indexes wobble in muted trading, hold near record highs

Stocks wobbled between small gains and losses on Wall Street Monday as investors pause after the market rallied to more record highs last week. The S&P 500 index rose 0.1% as of 12:56 p.m. and is hovering close to the record it set on Friday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 20 points, or 0.1%, to 35,082 and the Nasdaq fell 0.1%.
StocksMountain Mail

Technology stocks lead gains Friday

U.S. equities were little changed Thursday after the S&P 500’s biggest back-to-back advance in two months. Asian markets were higher, with Hong Kong a notable outperformer. European markets also rose after that ECB maintained a dovish policy stance. The 10-year yield declined following the rise in weekly jobless claims, partially...
StocksNBC Chicago

S&P 500 Hovers Near a Record Ahead of Megacap Tech Earnings

The S&P 500 hovered around its record on Monday ahead of a busy week of earnings reports from technology's heaviest hitters. The broad equity benchmark traded near the flatline after touching an all-time high. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 70 points. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite gained 0.2% to reach a new intraday high.
Stocksfox13memphis.com

US stocks edge higher in muted trading, hold near highs

Stocks edged higher on Wall Street in muted trading Monday, placing the market on track for more gains after indexes hit record highs last week. The S&P 500 index rose 0.2% as of 3:37 p.m. and was on pace to eclipse the record it set on Friday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 70 points, or 0.2%, to 35,127, also within striking distance of a new high. The Nasdaq was essentially flat.
StocksFrankfort Times

How major US stock indexes fared Monday

Stocks shook off a wobbly start and finished slightly higher on Wall Street, edging major indexes a bit further into record territory. The S&P 500 managed a gain, with strength in communications and energy companies outweighing weakness in other sectors. Investors are still monitoring a steady flow of corporate earnings and will be on the lookout for clues from the Federal Reserve about when it might start winding down its extraordinary support measures for the economy.
StocksCNBC

Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Tesla, Zoom, Hasbro, Philips and more

Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. Hasbro — Shares of the toymaker soared 12.2% after beating on the top and bottom lines of its quarterly results. Hasbro reported earnings of $1.05 per share, topping estimates by 58 cents, according to Refinitiv. Revenue came in at $1.32 billion, compared to the $1.16 billion forecast by the Street.
StocksFXStreet.com

Wake Up Wall Street (SPX) (QQQ): Morgan Stanley overweight on DNUT, AMZN sends Bitcoin to moon

Asian markets overnight looked pretty scary with the Hang Seng closing 4% lower. The reason is a now all-too-familiar one: heightened Chinese regulatory concerns. This time it was education stocks that were hammered as China banned for-profit tutoring in certain core subjects. Some well-known and retail interest stocks with Nasdaq listings are taking a serious hammering this morning. TAL Education (TAL), Gaotu (GOTU), and New Orient Education (EDU) are down about 25% in Monday's premarket. US-China talks are ongoing with both sides talking their own book and the headlines not looking too rosy.
StocksPosted by
Reuters

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks sidelined as funds flock to Wall St

SYDNEY, July 26 (Reuters) - Asian shares struggled to rally on Monday as super-strong U.S. corporate earnings sucked funds out of emerging markets and into Wall Street, where records were falling almost daily. More than one third of S&P 500 is set to report quarterly results this week, headlined by...
StocksInvestor's Business Daily

Dow Jones Falls As Bitcoin Soars Above $39,000; Tesla Earnings On Deck

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 50 points Monday, as Bitcoin briefly surged above $39,000. Tesla stock rallied ahead of the company's earnings results after the close. Among Dow Jones leaders, Apple (AAPL) rallied 0.6% Monday, while Microsoft (MSFT) moved down 0.7% in today's stock market. Home Depot (HD) is approaching a new buy point, but lost over 1% Monday.
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

3 Top Tech Stocks to Buy Right Now

One company remains a top cord-cutting and advertising play. Another still has lots of room to grow in Latin America. The third is on the cusp of a cyclical turnaround. It might seem risky to buy tech stocks as the Nasdaq hovers near its all-time high. As the old Wall Street saying goes, "bulls make money, bears make money, but pigs get slaughtered."
StocksDailyFx

Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100, S&P 500 Forecasts for the Week Ahead

The Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100 and S&P 500 await an action-packed week that could stoke volatility. Aside from the July FOMC rate decision, earnings from Apple, Amazon, Facebook and Google top the list of event risk. What is Earnings Season & What to Look for in Earnings Reports?. Dow Jones,...

