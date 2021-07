OTTUMWA – Two nights before postseason play gets underway, the Ottumwa High School baseball team found mixed results in their final doubleheader of the regular season. Adam Denniston pitched the first five innings of a 2-0 win in the opening game with Southeast Polk on Wednesday at Legion Memorial Field. Jackson Saunders held the lead through the sixth, allowing just the third hit of the game to the Rams before handing the ball to Thomas Mitchell, who stranded the bases loaded with one out forcing a pop up to Julian Moore behind the plate before striking out Caleb Leclair, snapping Ottumwa's three-game losing streak.