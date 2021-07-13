Coronavirus vaccine program saved 279,000 U.S. lives, prevented 1.25 million hospitalizations: study
The coronavirus vaccine blitz unleashed late last year saved 279,000 lives and prevented 1.25 million hospitalizations, according to a new study out of Yale. “The vaccines have been strikingly successful in reducing the spread of the virus and saving hundreds of thousands of lives in the United States alone,” said lead author Alison Galvani, the Burnett and Stender Families Professor of Epidemiology and the director of the Center for Infectious Disease Modeling and Analysis at the Yale School of Public Health, which led the study.www.nydailynews.com
Comments / 0