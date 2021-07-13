Coronavirus vaccine program saved 279,000 U.S. lives, prevented 1.25 million hospitalizations: study

The global tally for the coronavirus-borne illness climbed above 188.9 million on Friday, while the death toll climbed further above 4.06 million, according to data aggregated by Johns Hopkins University. The U.S. leads the world with a total of 33.9 million cases and in deaths with 608,400 as the highly infectious delta variant continues to spread fast, especially in states with low vaccination rates. The U.S. vaccine program has all but stalled with 48.3% of the population fully inoculated, according to a CDC tracker, up from 48.2% on Thursday. Cases are rising in the U.S. again and have more than doubled in the last two weeks. The average daily case rate stood at 28,315 on Thursday, according to a New York Times tracker, up 121% from two weeks ago. Cases are climbing across most of the country as the delta variant takes hold and are highest in Arkansas, Missouri, Florida and Nevada, according to the Times. There was positive vaccine news in a study published in the Lancet Microbe that found the vaccine developed by BioNTech and Pfizer showed 10 times more antibodies than the Chinese one from Sinovac.