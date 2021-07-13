OnePlus explains why it throttles CPU performance in many apps
Last week it was discovered that the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro were throttling performance in many popular apps. This came as a surprise to many as performance is an area where OnePlus has always excelled, and OnePlus phones are often regarded as one of the fastest on the market. You can expect a OnePlus flagship to have a mediocre camera but never subpar performance. But the new OnePlus 9 series isn’t setting the bar too high as far as device performance is concerned.www.xda-developers.com
