OnePlus explains why it throttles CPU performance in many apps

By Kishan Vyas
xda-developers
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLast week it was discovered that the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro were throttling performance in many popular apps. This came as a surprise to many as performance is an area where OnePlus has always excelled, and OnePlus phones are often regarded as one of the fastest on the market. You can expect a OnePlus flagship to have a mediocre camera but never subpar performance. But the new OnePlus 9 series isn’t setting the bar too high as far as device performance is concerned.

#Cpu#Smartphone#Apps#Anandtech#Google Chrome#Snapdragon#Google Play Store#Microsoft Office#Xda#Iphone
OnePlus has found itself in a pickle of its own making. The company’s flagship handsets, the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro have both been delisted following an in depth analysis from Anandtech that showed the company was using app identifiers to throttle the performance of the Snapdragon 888 on certain commonly used apps. This resulted in Geekbench delisting the devices from its benchmark scores as the device was able to run benchmarks without performance limitation -- this is something Geekbench still considers manipulation.

