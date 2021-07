All crafters and artists know that it doesn’t take long for a meticulously organized studio to go to hell. A paintbrush here, stack of papers there, drawing board clips who-knows-where . . . it can unravel quite quickly when inspiration hits. While we can’t promise that this will never again happen to you, we can say that a rolling craft storage unit will help you keep disorder at bay. Some of these units consist of drawers, and others are basically bins; all can be easily moved around your work space, whether a personal studio or busy classroom. Ahead, find the five rolling craft storage units that we like best.