Numbers to watch for the Broncos: Here’s why 13 could be the lucky number for Von Miller

As far removed as he is from hoisting the Lombardi Trophy — a half-decade — is about how far Von Miller will extend his NFL future. "I’ve got a son," Miller told 9News' Mike Klis on Sunday. "He’ll be here in about three or four weeks. I definitely want him to be able to see me play. That’s going to take about 5 to 7 years. That’s what I have on my heart, that’s what I have on my mind, another 5 to 7 years. Whatever God will give me, I’m going to take it."