Powell Butte, OR

Tri-County Rodeo Club members place at Silver State

By Lon Austin
Portland Tribune
 13 days ago

Four members of the Tri-County Rodeo Club placed in their events at the Silver State International Rodeo, which was held in Winnemucca, Nevada, June 30 through July 7.

Leading the way was Deaglan Lundquist, of Powell Butte, who along with roping partner Logan Price placed second in team roping. Lundquist was also 15th in tie-down roping and finished 20th in the boys all-around standings.

Grace Flitner, of Lone Pine, also had a solid rodeo, finishing fourth in barrel racing and 20th in the girls all-around standings.

Brooke Blevins, of Redmond, finished 13th in goat tying, 10th in breakaway roping and 49th in the girls all-around standings, while Cuttar Woolard of Terrebonne was 58th in the boys all around standings.

The Silver State International Rodeo is open to individuals who fail qualify for the High School National Finals Rodeo, but finish in the top 15 in their state rodeo finals.

Portland, OR
