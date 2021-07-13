Splash-N-Dash rebounds after COVID year away

Abrams wins the duathlon and Trent takes the triathlon at July 4 Splash-N-Dash event

After a year off due to COVID, the annual Splash-n-Dash came roaring back this Indepedence Day.

A year ago, because of COVID regulations, only the John Marsh Memorial Run was able to be contested. The remainder of the event, a duathlon, triathlon, and quadrathlon, were put on hold.

This Fourth of July, the race was back.

"We had 156 participants this year, plus another 60 volunteers to help put on this awesome race," said Crook County High School head track and field coach and race sponsor Ernie Brooks following the event. "Our sponsors are amazing and stepping up for this fun event. We could not do it without the help of our track and field parents both past and present."

Brooks especially thanked Rachel Wendt Chaney, Larry Smith, Jason Mumm and Heidi Lee.

With just two people participating, the 16.5-mile duathlon was won by Scott Abrams with a time of 1:12:48.6. Bob Trautner was a distant second on the course, which featured a 12.5-mile bike ride and four-mile run, with a time of 1:28:15.3.

The triathlon ran the same bike and running course as the duathlon, but started with a 500 meter swim. With 15 racers competing, Charlie Trent won with a time of 1:13:37.9.

Ronon Feely was second overall with a time of 1:20:09.3, while Alisa Jeffries finished third overall and was the first woman finisher with a time of 1:20:59.2.

Although most contestants in the triathlon were individuals, relay teams were allowed and team RORK was the first team to cross the finish line, taking seventh overall with a time of 1:26:09.4.

As is usually the case, the quadrathlon — which featured a 500-meter swim, 11-mile bike, 1.75-mile kayak run in Crooked River and a four-mile run — was mostly contested by teams, with Lethal Dose, a mixed team, taking first with a time of 1:25:28.3.

Finishing second was Lumpy Cucumber and The Bucket, an all-male team, which finished the course in a time of 1:37:53.9.

The first individual finisher was Tate Metcalf, who finished fifth overall with a time of1:45:20.2. The first all-woman team was Neon Glaciers, who finished 14th overall with a time of 2:07:56.5, while Aimee Metcalf was the first individual woman finisher, taking 18th overall, with a time of 2:24:08.2.

In all, 65 runners and walkers competed in the 5K John Marsh Memorial Run, with Brandon Brasher taking first with a time of 18:26.3. James Blanchard finished in second place with a time of 19:26.8, while Jesse Cornelius took third in 19:59.9. The first woman finisher was Riva Johnson, who finished eighth overall with a time of 22:10.4.

Proceeds from the event go to the Crook County High School track and field program. However, a portion of the funds raised go to help a needy individual or family in the community. This year, that person is Kim Atkins, the owner of Video Hut, who is currently battling cancer.

2021 Splash-n-Dash results

Duathlon – 1. Scott Abrams, 1:12:48.6. 2. Bob Trautner, 1:28:15.3.

Triathlon – 1. Charlie Trent, 1:13:37.9. 2. Ronan Feely, 1:20:09.3. 3. Alisa Jeffries, 1:20:59.2. 4. Joshua Kuchenmeister, 1:22:17.8. 5. Collin Robinson, 1:22:23.2. 6. Hannah Young, 1;23:47.4. 7. RORK, mixed team, 1:26:09.4. 8. Housley's Reborn, family team, 1:26:57.7. 9. Fanny Hollingshead, 1:30:32.6. 10. Henry Trent, 1:32:56.9. 11. Susy Friesen, 1:34:43.3. 12. Mark Friesen, 1:34:47.3. 13. Vincent Foley, 1:37:49.4. 14. Tomlinson family circus, family team, 1:49:24.2. 15. Jessica Mumm, 1:55:30.7.

Quadrathlon – 1. Lethal Dose, mixed team, 1:25:28.3. 2. Lumpy Cucumber and The Bucket, male team, 1:37:53.9. 3. Speedy Squad, mixed team, 1:40:53.5. 4. The Pace Makers, family team, 1:43:56.1. 5. Tate Metcalf, 1:45:20.1. 6. Pump Around The Cross, mixed team, 1:46:07.9. 7. Team Noland, family team, 1:48:55.2. 8. Wolverines, mixed team, 1:48:59.6. 9. Reehery Slow, mixed team, 1:51:36.8. 10. Austin Bouck, 1:51:36.8. 11. G-Force, family team, 1:53:18.5. 12. Team Reno, family team, 1:56:07.5. 13. WildCats, mixed team, 1:59:55.6. 14. Neon Glaciers, female team, 2:06:14.1. 15. Imagine Freedom, mixed team, 2:07:56.5. 16. St. Charles Prineville Family Care, business team, 2:17:20.7. 17. Homeschool Heros, mixed school team, 2:21:42.9. 18. Aimee Metcalf, 2:24:08.2. 19. The cats pajamas, mixed team, 2:25:23.7. 20. Sparklettes, mixed team, 2:49:10.0.

John Marsh Memorial 5K Run – 1. Brandon Brasher, 18:26.3, 2. James Blanchard, 19:26.8 3. Jesse Cornelius, 19:59.9. 4. Nick Colovos, 20:32.3. 5. Larry Seymour, 20:46.5. 6. Rod Thompson, 21:49.8. 7. Matt Litteral, 22:08.3. 8. Riva Johnson, 22:10.4. 9. Mark Ellers, 23:43.7. 10. Matthew Rider, 23:44.1. 11. Jared Thompson, 24:28.5. 12. Ronda Sundemeier, 25:15.9. 13. Patty Schmitz, 26:04.2. 14. Melissa Waitjen, 26:04.7. 15. Eric Ryan, 26:28.3. 16. Sami Ramos, 26:31.5. 17. K.J. Thompson, 26:32.2. 18. Chase Hemphill, 26:33.5. 19. Benjamin McWilliams, 26:35.4. 20. Mason Jeffries, 26:50.3. 21. Janah Moore, 27:07.3. 22. Baylie Thompson, 27:38.3. 23. Peter Knudson, 27:57.4. 24. Addie Jeffries, 27:58,0. 25. Beth Cokenour, 28:20.5. 26. Nathan McKay, 29:37.1. 27. Jill Berry, 30:01.1. 28. Gabi Ramos, 31:01.2. 29. Lincoln Rider, 31:01.9. 30. Sophia Rider, 31:02.9. 31. Tony Ramos, 31:05.9. 32. Shannon Rider, 31:10.3. 33. Jeremiah Knecht, 31:48.8. 34. Fay Perdue, 32:30.1. 35. Jay McGee, 35:24.9. 36. Ryan Quinn, 35:54.0. 37. Kalina Larkin, 38:41.2. 38. Monique Davis, 40:06.4. 39. Cassi Ryan, 40:27.9. 40. Brenda Boback, 40:28.2. 41. Derek Wells, 41:16.4. 42. Karen Mitchell, 41:16.8. 43. Chelsea Pollick, 41:50.3. 44. Jeremy Larkin, 42:06.0. 45. Kelsey Wells,43:07.4. 46. Dannielle Ramos, 48:01.3. 47. Jennie Quinn, 48:01.6. 48. Laurie Jenkins, 48:02.1. 49. Dustie Munsey, 48:03.3. 50. Ginie Hugie, 51:07.2. 51. Noah Quinn, 54:07.8. 52, Brendan Quinn, 54:27.3. 53. Ari Walton, 56:33.7. 54. Becky Harlin, 56:34.1. 55. Laila Harling, 56:39.8. 56. Lori Cannon, 57:43.2. 57. Malia Cannon, 58:04.4. 58. Anna Friesen, 1:00:31.6. 59. Jonathan Friesen, 1:00:33.0. 60. Marlene Davos, 1:00:33.6. 61.Wells, 1:06:44.4. 62-65. Quenten Hugie, Madilyn Woinarowicz, Colette Smith, Kimberly Thompson, all did not finish.