Cowboys dominate the IMC all-league squad

Crook County High School athlete Lowenbach is Player of the Year. Mumm top coach

The Crook County High School boys basketball team finished the season with an undefeated record, winning both the Intermountain Conference regular season championship and league tournament in the process.

The Cowboys were handsomely rewarded on the IMC all-league squad, placing three players on the first team, and one on the second team.

Senior Cayden Lowenbach was named Intermountain Conference Player of the Year, while head coach Jason Mumm was named league Coach of the Year.

Lowenbach averaged just over 18 points a game during the league season, while also leading the Cowboys in rebounding. Mumm led the Cowboys to their first state tournament win in school history a year ago, and guided Crook County to a 16-0 record this year.

Kevin and Jesse Sanchez joined Lowenbach on the all-league first team, while fellow senior Hogan Smith was named to the second team.

Kevin Sanchez averaged just under 20 points a game during the league season, to lead the Cowboys in scoring. He scored 31 points in the conference championship game. Meanwhile, Jesse Sanchez averaged just over 11 points a game during the league season, while directing the Cowboy offense. Smith, who routinely guarded the leading scorer on the Cowboys' opponents, was not known for his scoring, but still averaged nearly seven points a game.

Joining the trio of Cowboys on the first team are Garrett Osborne and Skyler Jones of Redmond and Emanuel Romero of Hood River Valley.

Intermountain Conference Boys Basketball All-League Team

Player of the year – Cayden Lowenbach, Crook County.

Coach of the year – Jason Mumm, Crook County.

First team – Cayden Lowenbach, senior, Crook County. Kevin Sanchez, senior, Crook County, Garrett Osborne, juinor, Redmond. Skyler Jones, senior, Redmond. Jesse Sanchez, senior, Crook County. Emanuel Romero, junior, Crook County.

Second team – Ryan Asplund, junior, Ridgeview. Charlie Rawlins, senior, Redmond. Davis Yates, senior, Hood River Valley. Styles Deleon, sophomore, The Dalles. Hogan Smith, senior, Crook County.

Honorable mention – Jeremiah Schwartz, sophomore, Ridgeview. Gauge Reuber, sophomore, Pendleton. Jack Siekkinen, senior, Hood River Valley. Rhett Haigh, senior, Redmond. Blake Swanson, senior, Pendleton.