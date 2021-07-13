Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Crook County, OR

Cowboys dominate the IMC all-league squad

By Lon Austin
Posted by 
Portland Tribune
Portland Tribune
 13 days ago

Crook County High School athlete Lowenbach is Player of the Year. Mumm top coach

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3w8qUI_0av9EsRS00

The Crook County High School boys basketball team finished the season with an undefeated record, winning both the Intermountain Conference regular season championship and league tournament in the process.

The Cowboys were handsomely rewarded on the IMC all-league squad, placing three players on the first team, and one on the second team.

Senior Cayden Lowenbach was named Intermountain Conference Player of the Year, while head coach Jason Mumm was named league Coach of the Year.

Lowenbach averaged just over 18 points a game during the league season, while also leading the Cowboys in rebounding. Mumm led the Cowboys to their first state tournament win in school history a year ago, and guided Crook County to a 16-0 record this year.

Kevin and Jesse Sanchez joined Lowenbach on the all-league first team, while fellow senior Hogan Smith was named to the second team.

Kevin Sanchez averaged just under 20 points a game during the league season, to lead the Cowboys in scoring. He scored 31 points in the conference championship game. Meanwhile, Jesse Sanchez averaged just over 11 points a game during the league season, while directing the Cowboy offense. Smith, who routinely guarded the leading scorer on the Cowboys' opponents, was not known for his scoring, but still averaged nearly seven points a game.

Joining the trio of Cowboys on the first team are Garrett Osborne and Skyler Jones of Redmond and Emanuel Romero of Hood River Valley.

Intermountain Conference Boys Basketball All-League Team

Player of the year – Cayden Lowenbach, Crook County.

Coach of the year – Jason Mumm, Crook County.

First team – Cayden Lowenbach, senior, Crook County. Kevin Sanchez, senior, Crook County, Garrett Osborne, juinor, Redmond. Skyler Jones, senior, Redmond. Jesse Sanchez, senior, Crook County. Emanuel Romero, junior, Crook County.

Second team – Ryan Asplund, junior, Ridgeview. Charlie Rawlins, senior, Redmond. Davis Yates, senior, Hood River Valley. Styles Deleon, sophomore, The Dalles. Hogan Smith, senior, Crook County.

Honorable mention – Jeremiah Schwartz, sophomore, Ridgeview. Gauge Reuber, sophomore, Pendleton. Jack Siekkinen, senior, Hood River Valley. Rhett Haigh, senior, Redmond. Blake Swanson, senior, Pendleton.

Comments / 0

Portland Tribune

Portland Tribune

Portland, OR
824
Followers
4K+
Post
191K+
Views
ABOUT

Portland Tribune offers enterprising reporting that attracts readers who are affluent, highly educated and committed to understanding local Portland Issues.

 https://pamplinmedia.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pendleton, OR
Crook County, OR
Education
Local
Oregon Sports
City
Redmond, OR
Local
Oregon Education
Local
Oregon Basketball
Crook County, OR
Sports
County
Crook County, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cowboys#Imc#Boys Basketball#Imc#Player Of The Year
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
News Break
High School
News Break
Education
Related
Marion, ORPosted by
Portland Tribune

North Marion downs Newberg 5-4 to head into championship weekend

The Berries held off the Tigers late resurgence to claim their league win number 16. It wasn't the prettiest baseball down the stretch, but North Marion clamped down on defense to get the job down against a resilient Newberg Tigers squad. The Berries earned a 5-4 victory against the home team on Saturday, July 24 to improve to 16-2 in Area 3 play overall.
Portland, ORPosted by
Lake Oswego Review

Saturday, July 24: Thorns 1, Houston 0

Sophia Smith scores the quickest goal in team history in 32 seconds as Portland wins on road.The Portland Thorns beat Houston 1-0 in NWSL play Saturday in Texas, and made history in the process. Sophia Smith scored the quickest goal in club history — just 32 seconds into the contest. From there, the Thorns (7-3-1) played great defense, giving up just two shots on goal, to hand Houston (5-5-1) its first home loss. The Thorns are unbeaten in four consecutive matches, and they've won six of their past eight matches. It was their NWSL-best seventh shutout. On Smith's goal, with a high line of pressure on the Dash, Simone Charley forced a turnover deep in Houston's end. A quick pass from Marissa Everett sent Smith charging through the Dash penalty area and she scored her second goal in two games. The previous quickest goal in Thorns history was 33 seconds by Jessica McDonald in 2014. Goalie Bella Bixby made a clutch save in second-half stoppage time. Portland plays Kansas City NWSL on Aug. 1 at Providence Park. {loadposition sub-article-01}
Hillsboro, ORPosted by
Portland Tribune

Diamond Beat: Hillsboro, Vancouver each win

July 19-25: Scores from the Mariners, Hops, Canadians and Pickles and more from the ball sports world. We got our bases covered — here's a daily update from the Mariners and other teams and players:. SATURDAY, JULY 24. Pro baseball. Mariners 5, Athletics 4 — Jarred Kelenic, who had walked,...
MLSPosted by
Portland Tribune

Saturday, July 24: Minnesota United 2, Timbers 1

The home team controlled play and then scored two goals late in the match to beat Portland.The Portland Timbers let a lead slip away on the road Saturday as Minnesota United scored twice in the second half to beat them 2-1 in MLS play. Felipe Mora scored on a header in the 10th minute for the Timbers, on a cross from Dairon Asprilla, but the Loons outplayed Portland for much of the game and finally notched goals later in the second half. The equalizer came in the 74th minute when Hassani Dotson sent a volley into the box, where Chase Gasper banged the ball in with a header past goalie Aljaz Ivacic. Then, 11 minutes later, Robin Lod scored the go-ahead goal. Emanuel Reynoso passed to Lod, who had room against two defenders and booted the ball past Ivacic. Minnesota United moved to 6-5-3 (21 points), and Portland fell to 6-7-1 (19 points). Minnesota United is 6-1-3 in its past 10 games. The Loons outshot the Timbers 28-8 and put six balls on target. Portland next plays at Los Angeles Galaxy, July 30. {loadposition sub-article-01}
Portland, ORPosted by
Portland Tribune

Diamond Beat: Mariners beat Oakland, 4-3

July 19-25: Scores from the Mariners, Hops, Canadians and Pickles and more from the ball sports world. We got our bases covered — here's a daily update from the Mariners and other teams and players:. FRIDAY, JULY 23. Pro baseball. Mariners 4, Athletics 3 — Dylan Moore scored on a...

Comments / 0

Community Policy