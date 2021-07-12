Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Electronics

Spectra Additive ReSynthesizer For Reason Is Now FREE!

By Emanuil Spasov
bedroomproducersblog.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSpectra Additive ReSynthesizer by Synthetech Sound has been made available for FREE by its developer on the Reason Add-On Shop. The audio plugin world is a pretty dynamic one – there are new companies popping up constantly, and whatever it is you’re making, chances are at least 20 other people are making it, too.

bedroomproducersblog.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Additive#Synthetech Sound#Twitter#Drawable Sound Spectrum
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Electronics
Related
Electronicshackaday.com

Black And White TV Was Hiding A Special Input Board

[John Floren] found a nice old black & white TV in a thrift store, and as so many of us would, he decided to take it home. He was surprised upon getting it there that it had, in addition to the VHF and UHF antenna inputs, a mysterious extra connector on the back. Naturally, he set about investigating.
Computersrekkerd.org

MGranularMB granular resynthesizer plugin on sale for 25 EUR

Plugin Boutique is offering 50% off on the MGranularMB versatile granular resynthesizer plugin by MeldaProduction. MGranularMB is an extremely versatile granular resynthesizer, which can make your lead sound like a pad, make your drums more powerful and much more. The plugin cuts your audio material into small pieces and creates...
Electronicstvtechnology.com

Vizio Expands Streaming Lineup With Addition Of Two Free Channels

MENLO PARK, Calif.—Future Today and Vizio have launched streaming channels CoComelon and iFood.tv for Vizio’s SmartCast TVs, the companies announced today. The new offerings bring to 13 the number of ad-supported video on-demand (AVOD) streaming apps and four Free Ad-Supported Linear TV (FAST) channels on Vizio’s SmartCast TVs. “Future Today...
Electronicstechbargains.com

Vic Tech Full Sized Wireless Rechargeable Keyboard $11.99

Amazon has the Vic Tech Full Sized Wireless Rechargeable Keyboard for a low $11.99 after Coupon Code: "FWSKDN57" (Exp 7/31). Free Shipping with Prime or $25+. This is originally $19.99, so you save 40% off list price. The rechargeable keyboard is equipped with 300 mAh lithium battery. The rechargeable keyboard...
Electronicstechbargains.com

Kimire HD Digital Video Camera Camcorder $31.99

Amazon has the Kimire HD Digital Video Camera Camcorder for a low $31.99 Free Shipping after Coupon Code: "AN6KLBMP" (Exp Soon). This is originally $64, so you save 50% off list price. Multifunction Camcorder; Can also be used as a webcam. HD Resolution: [email protected], [email protected]. 24M (6000x4500) Image...
Computersbedroomproducersblog.com

M1LimiterLite By Rob Chiarelli Is FREE Until July 31st ($19 Value)

Final Mix offers the M1LimiterLite ($19 value) plugin by Rob Chiarelli as a FREE download until July 31st, 2021. M1LimiterLite is a limiter plugin suitable for use on the master bus and individual channels. It features intelligent attack and release parameters that automatically adapt to the input signal. Thanks to...
Small BusinessDigital Trends

Staples is practically giving away this Canon wireless printer

No matter how digital business becomes, there’s still a need for printing — often a great deal of it — and that’s where our printer deals come in. If you’re looking for an all-around fantastic laser printer for your home office or small business, Staples is practically giving away the Canon ImageClass LBP6030w USB and Wireless Black and White Laser Printer, which is down to $110. That’s a huge drop of $50 off — or more than 30% — from its regular price of $160. Don’t let this one get away!
PhotographyPhotofocus

Seven reasons I now use a Pentax K-1 camera

I have been photographing with Nikon for almost the entire time I have been doing travel or, more recently, night photography. When I purchased a Pentax K-1, some photographers raised eyebrows. Why would I purchase a 2016 camera years after it’s been released?. And why Pentax, a brand that has...
Video Gamesuploadvr.com

Fracked Launches In August, Free Demo Available Now

NDreams’ PSVR exclusive, Fracked, will launch on August 20. But you can try the game today. The developer is today releasing a free demo for the game with roughly 30 minutes of gameplay. It’s taken from some of the game’s opening levels and will give players a taste of both skiing and shooting.
Cell PhonesPhandroid

Pixel 4 XL owners now have an additional one year of warranty

If you own a Google Pixel 4 XL smartphone, there is some good news for you. The handset was released in 2019 which means that technically your warranty should already be up if you bought it back then when it first launched, but the good news is that Google is extending it by an additional year.
NFLPosted by
GeekyGadgets

Compact portable NFC Bluetooth 5.0 speaker with magnetic mount

If you are in the market for a small compact Bluetooth speaker supporting the latest Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity as well as Near Field Communication (NFC) . You may be interested in the TWS and NFC speaker launched via Kickstarter this week, capable of providing up to 10 hours of playback on a single charge. The affordably priced Bluetooth speaker is now available at huge reductions for a limited time.
Electronicstechbargains.com

Xoppox 1080p Native 7500-Lumen Projector w/ 100" Screen $99.99

Amazon has the Xoppox 1080p Native 7500-Lumen Projector w/ 100" Screen for a low $99.99 Free Shipping after Coupon Code: "608M44CY" (Exp 8/5). This is originally $249.98, so you save 60% off list price. This video projector X901 native resolution of 1920x1080, 7500 Lumen and the 8000: 1 contrast ratio.
Video GamesMy Nintendo News

New Pokemon Snap is getting new areas and 20 additional Pokemon to discover for free on 3rd August

Today, The Pokémon Company International announced a free content update for New Pokémon Snap on Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite systems. Starting at 6:00 p.m. PDT on August 3, players with an internet connection can download the update, which will include three stunning new areas to visit—plus 20 additional Pokémon to discover. Watch the new trailer for New Pokémon Snap here: https://youtu.be/_gKZ5-8LRKg.
ElectronicsTrendHunter.com

Affordable 8K Smart TVs

Chinese electronics company TCL has launched a brand new 8K smart TV that offers truly spectacular resolution at a surprisingly accessible price. The 6-Series Roku TV is set to be made available in the American market in 65-inch and 75-inch variants, with both versions equipped with miniLED quantum dot displays. The inclusion of Dolby Vision HDR offers crystalline contrast and brilliant brightness, while the behind-the-scenes miniLED backlighting offers extraordinary depth to all kinds of viewing experiences. As far as audio is concerned, these 8K smart TVs certainly deliver thanks to the breathtaking sound made possible by Dolby Atmos.
InternetHGTV

Amazon Has a Secret Online Outlet and the Deals Are Good

Savvy shoppers know that Amazon Prime members often see better prices than non-members, but did you know that there's another way to save big while browsing Amazon? There's a website within a website just for clearance buys with discounted electronics, homewares, appliances and more up to 80 percent off. Yes, really. Amazon Outlet is kind of like the front dollar section of Target mixed with that random clearance aisle in the back of TJMaxx peppered with a little bit of Best Buy Black Friday sales. And don't get the "outlet" part confused with Amazon Second Chance. These products are brand-new, have never been opened and are massively discounted. It's a good rule of thumb to check this page first before doing a general search as you might find exactly what you're looking for already on sale. We've poured through the outlet's dozens of categories and highlighted the best sales, from bedding 80 percent off to lawn equipment under $80. There's a little bit of everything here. So, take a peek at our top picks and treat yourself to some seriously sweet deals.
Electronicsxda-developers

Samsung sneakily opened up its free TV streaming service to all

Samsung TV Plus is a TV streaming service that lets Samsung smart TV owners watch live TV channels for free. Initially, the service was exclusive to Samsung smart TVs, but that changed last year when the South Korean electronics giant brought it to mobile and tablets. Samsung also expanded the service to multiple markets, including India, earlier this year. But one hurdle remained: you must own a Samsung smart TV or a Galaxy smartphone to access this free TV streaming service. But that’s no longer the case.
Electronicsgamingideology.com

Samsung TV owners just lost an exclusive feature on their TVs

Samsung TV owners will be well aware of the popular TV Plus app that comes pre-installed on their new smart TVs. This non-subscription and ad-supported service offers a wide range of channels and shows, including content from Vevo Pop, CNN, SuperToons TV, and the Comedy Channel. The best part is that you can tune into Samsung absolutely free with over 90 channels that can be watched without having to provide credit card or bank details.

Comments / 0

Community Policy