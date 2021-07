Police responded to a suspicious person call at 1:47 p.m. June 28. The suspect was located, found to be intoxicated in public and arrested. A driver was stopped at 2 a.m. June 27 for having a suspended license. Drug abuse instruments were found inside the car and the driver was cited for DUS and possession of drug abuse instruments. A grey powder found inside the car was sent to the Lorain County Crime Lab for further analysis.