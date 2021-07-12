Cancel
UC’s Hispanic-Serving Institutions Initiative releases report on systemwide efforts to increase number of Latinx students, ways to strengthen outcomes

By UC Office of the President
The University of California’s Hispanic-Serving Institutions (HSI) Initiative recently released a report titled “La Lucha Sigue: The University of California’s Role as a Hispanic-Serving Research Institution System.” With an eye on the Latinx communities’ future in-state growth and vital contributions to California’s economy, the HSI Initiative gives UC leaders a window into the Latinx student experience, while highlighting California’s looming economic challenges.

