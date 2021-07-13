Cancel
Charleston, WV

City is open to creating TIF Districts

By Jessica Farrish THE REGISTER-HERALD
The City of Beckley is open to creating “tax increment financing,” or TIF, districts within town limits, city treasurer Billie Trump said Monday.

A number of West Virginia cities are creating the TIF districts in order to promote economic development, he noted.

“TIF districts have worked well in generating business opportunities in several areas of the state, such as South Charleston,” said Trump. “If an interested party had property in the city and wanted to partner with the city on economic development of the property, the city would be in favor of exploring opportunities created by a TIF.”

The new Elk River Atrium of the Charleston Civic Center was partially funded through a TIF district, The Charleston Gazette-Mail reported, along with renovations to the Charleston Civic Center and new baseball and soccer fields at Valley Park in Putnam County.

A new shopping mall is being built in South Charleston under a TIF district agreement.

For purposes of economic development, a TIF district directs a portion of tax collections

within the district toward a project that is also inside the district’s borders.

A TIF district’s revenues, called tax increment, come from the increased assessed value of property and improvements that occur within the district.

Once a city establishes the TIF district, assessors determine the “base” assessed value.

As vacant land and dilapidated properties develop with TIF assistance, the equalized assessed valuation (EAV) of those properties increases. New property taxes resulting from the increased assessed valuation above the base value create an incremental increase in tax revenues generated within the TIF district.

The “tax increment” created between the “base” and the new EAV is captured, deposited into a special city TIF account and used solely for economic development.

Real estate tax increments can be used as a source of revenue to reimburse certain costs for public and private redevelopment projects, either by issuing TIF revenue bonds or by reimbursing developers on a “pay-as-you-go” basis.

All of the other overlapping taxing bodies continue to receive real estate tax revenue from the base assessed valuation, so there is no loss of revenue to those local taxing bodies.

​The maximum life of a TIF District is 23 years. When the TIF ends and the town’s investments in both public and private redevelopment projects within the TIF redevelopment area are fully repaid, property tax revenues are again shared by all the taxing bodies.

All taxing bodies then share the expanded tax base – the growth generated by the utilization of TIF.

The Department of Commerce must approve a TIF district before it can go into effect.

The Charleston Gazette-Mail reported that local governments have embraced TIF since the Department of Commerce began approving them in 2017. In 2018, there were 35 TIF districts created in the state.

State Deputy Director of Business and Industrial Development Todd Hooker told the Charleston newspaper that state officials “like to see TIF projects go toward anything that can be considered public infrastructure,” including water and roads but that the state will consider fiber, gas service, power services sites and projects.

Often, the proposed districts aim to finance construction, attracting businesses.

“A proposal has to be put together and then submitted to Charleston for approval,” Trump said. “It may have to be amended, but, after approval, you can move forward.”

He pointed out that South Charleston and Bridgeport have established TIF districts.

