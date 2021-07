Less than a month into the job, LSU baseball coach Jay Johnson has been doing his best to show off some of that recruiting cache that helped land him the job in Baton Rouge. It's not easy taking over a roster and keeping the talent that just last year was in a super regional and filled with star potential. But not only was Johnson able to get the returning stars to buy into what the program will look like under his leadership, he was able to convince a trio of veterans to come back for one more ride as well.