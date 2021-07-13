Zhang poised and ready for Merhy Saturday

WBA cruiserweight champion and local favorite Ryad Merhy (29-1, 24 KOs) will make the first defense of his title this Saturday at the Stade Roi Baudouin in Brussels, Belgium, against WBA #14 rated Zhaoxin Zhang (10-1-1, 6 KOs) of China. The event will be promoted by Alain Vanackere of 12 Rounds Promotions with Nicolas Vanackere as the matchmaker. Zhang is taking this fight on short notice, but is looking to pull off an upset to become the first cruiserweight world champion from China.