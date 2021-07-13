Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Combat Sports

Zhang poised and ready for Merhy Saturday

fightnews.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWBA cruiserweight champion and local favorite Ryad Merhy (29-1, 24 KOs) will make the first defense of his title this Saturday at the Stade Roi Baudouin in Brussels, Belgium, against WBA #14 rated Zhaoxin Zhang (10-1-1, 6 KOs) of China. The event will be promoted by Alain Vanackere of 12 Rounds Promotions with Nicolas Vanackere as the matchmaker. Zhang is taking this fight on short notice, but is looking to pull off an upset to become the first cruiserweight world champion from China.

fightnews.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boxing#Combat#Wba
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Belgium
News Break
Combat Sports
Country
China
News Break
Sports
Related
Combat Sportsboxingnewsandviews.com

Watch: Unbeaten Heavyweight Goes 13-0 With TKO

Quiet time for big time boxing at the moment with the start of the Olympics. Nice to see team USA getting off to a solid start. Looks to be some great fighters in this year’s games. Garbage atmosphere though. Very strange. Hopefully team USA can give a strong showing. Some...
Combat Sportsfightnews.com

Deines returns Saturday in Germany

IBF #14 light heavyweight Adam Deines (19-2-1, 10 KOs) returns Saturday at the Seebühne in Magdeburg, Germany, after his game effort against WBC/IBF world champion Artur Beterbiev in Moscow last March. Deines gave the fearsome Beterbiev a much tougher fight than people expected before being stopped late. The 30-year-old Deines will face 41-year-old journeyman Bernard Donfack (23-26-4, 11 KOs) in a six-rounder.
Combat Sportsfightnews.com

Maestre-Crowley for WBA interim welter title

Two-time Venezuelan Olympian Gabriel Maestre (3-0, 3 KOs) will get a title shot in his fourth fight. Maestre, 34, will face Cody Crowley (19-0, 9 KOs) for the WBA interim welterweight title on an August 7 telecast from The Armory in Minneapolis. Maestre is rated WBA #4, while Crowley is rated WBA #12.
Combat Sportsfightnews.com

Zurdo: I’m 100% ready for Bivol

Prior to Zurdo Ramirez’ fight versus Barrera, WBA light heavyweight champion Dmitry Bivol posted the following on social media: “@zurdoramirez, I’ve never avoided a challenge. Good luck to you in the fight against Barrera and after that let’s make it happen.”. Zurdo now hopes Bivol lives up to his words.
Combat Sportsfightnews.com

Merhy-Zhang Final Press Conference

The final press conference was held today in Brussels, Belgium, ahead of the WBA cruiserweight world title fight this Saturday between champion Ryad Merhy (29-1, 24 KOs) and challenger Zhaoxin Zhang (10-1-1) of China. The fighters didn’t have much to say, but here are some quotes from others involved in the various camps.
Combat Sportsfightnews.com

Merhy eyes unification after tonight’s defense

Tonight at the Stade Roi Baudouin in Brussels, Belgium, WBA cruiserweight world champion and local favorite Ryad Merhy (29-1, 24 KOs) will make the first defense of his title tonight against WBA #14 rated Zhaoxin Zhang (10-1-1, 6 KOs) of China. The top of the cruiserweight division is very wide...
Combat Sportsfightnews.com

Watts-Russell postponed

A three-day lockdown in Melbourne because of a COVID-19 outbreak has postponed WBA cruiserweight title challenger Kane Watts’ (21-4, 13 KOs) ten round bout with Daniel Russell (7-2-2, 4 KOs) until July 24 at the Melbourne Pavillion, Flemington, Victoria, Australia. We have a few rules to make our comment section...
Carson, CAfightnews.com

Rigo: I plan to ruin Casimero’s dreams

Two-division world champion Guillermo Rigondeaux will face bantamweight world champion John Riel Casimero for his WBO belt on August 14 live on SHOWTIME. from Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California. “Although I’ve been out of the ring for well over a year, I’m still in great shape and have...
Combat Sportsfightnews.com

Shigeoka demolishes Kawamitsu, keeps WBO AP 105lb belt

Unbeaten Japanese prodigy WBO#10, WBC#9, WBA#10, IBF#11 Ginjiro Shigeoka (6-0, 5 KOs), 105, greatly stunned the limited audience under the pandemic, when he impressively kept his WBO Asia Pacific minimumweight belt by polishing off previously unbeaten compatriot #3 Toshiki Kawamitsu (6-1, 3 KOs), 104.5, at 2:05 of the second session in a scheduled twelve rounder on Wednesday in Tokyo, Japan.
San Antonio, TXfightnews.com

Charlo-Castaño Final Press Conference

WBC, WBA and IBF world champion Jermell Charlo and WBO world champion Brian Castaño met face-to-face on Thursday at the final press conference to preview their undisputed 154-pound world championship showdown taking place this Saturday, July 17 live on SHOWTIME from AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas. Jermell Charlo: “It’s...
Combat Sportsfightnews.com

ESPN+ to air Yoka-Milas

Undefeated IBF #7, WBC #10, WBO #15 heavyweight contender Tony Yoka (10-0, 8 KOs) will face fellow unbeaten Petar Milas (15-0, 11 KOs) on September 10 in Paris in a bout streaming live and exclusively in the U.S. on ESPN+. On the same card, new Top Rank signee Hugo Micallef,...
Combat Sportsfightnews.com

Showtime announces PPV lineup for Paul-Woodley

We already knew YouTuber Jake “The Problem Child” Paul and former UFC champion Tyron “The Chosen One” Woodley will meet at Cleveland’s Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse on Sunday, August 29, live on SHOWTIME PPV. And we already knew women’s P4P best and current WBC/WBO featherweight champion Amanda “The Real Deal” Serrano...
SportsPosted by
Reuters

Swimming-China's golden girl Zhang Yufei primed for podium

TOKYO, July 24 (Reuters) - China's butterfly prospect Zhang Yufei is one of their top gold medal hopes at the Tokyo Games, with the 23-year old likely to mark a new era for Chinese swimmers after Olympic champion Sun Yang was banned for four years over doping violations. Zhang delivered...
Sportsdallassun.com

"I always want a world record," says Chinese swimmer Zhang Yufei

TOKYO, July 24 (Xinhua) -- China's Zhang Yufei cruised into the women's 100m butterfly semifinals Saturday at the Tokyo Olympics after topping the heats, but she said she always wanted to break a world record. Zhang clocked 55.82 seconds to qualify for the semifinals, and Australian swimmer Emma McKeon finished...
Combat Sportsworldboxingnews.net

WBO President slams WBA titles despite having “WBO Global” version

World Boxing Organization President Paco Valcarcel gave a big shove to the edge of the cliff to the current secondary title mess haunting the sport of boxing. Valcarcel, whose own sanctioning body released a “Global” title to add to their usual championship in recent years, singled out the WBA for their continued lack of action.
UFCKRQE News 13

Manny Muro is ready to shine at Bellator 263 on Saturday

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Manny Muro is a Jackson and Wink MMA trained fighter that will test his 12-6 professional record on Saturday, a part of the Bellator 263 main card. Muro will fight undefeated (12-0) Usman Nurmagomedov, who is the cousin of UFC Legend Khabib Nurmagomedov. “I am fighting...

Comments / 0

Community Policy