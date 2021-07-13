UK-based equity funds had record $8.6 bln inflows in Q2 - Calastone

* PKN Q2 results to be released on July 29 * PKN expected to report 47% y/y fall in net profit WARSAW, July 23 (Reuters) - Poland's biggest oil refiner PKN Orlen is expected to report a 47% fall in its second quarter net profit from a year earlier, a Reuters poll showed on Friday. The state-run refiner is seen posting a net profit of 2.1 billion zlotys ($541 million) compared with 3.97 billion zlotys in the second quarter of last year, when the results were boosted by a one-off gain on the purchase of utility Energa, the survey of eight banks and brokerages showed. That would put PKN's net profit for the first half of the year at 3.95 billion zlotys. The poll also estimated the state-run group's clean EBITDA LIFO at 2.5 billion zlotys in the second quarter. The following table summarises forecasts for PKN Orlen (figures in millions of zlotys unless stated otherwise): SECOND QUARTER OF 2021 Net income CLEAN EBITDA LIFO EBITDA Sales Average 2,099 2,536 3,819 27,121 Median 2,338 2,501 3,858 27,571 Lowest 511 2,091 3,341 24,379 Highest 2,648 3,087 4,211 28,424 No. of 8 8 8 6 forecasts Q2 2020 3,970 800 5,081 17,010 Q1 2021 1,855 1,800 3,701 24,562 Forecasts provided by: Trigon DM, DM mBank, Pekao IB, Renaissance Capital, BofA, Ipopema Securities, DM BOS, Santander BM. ($1 = 3.8849 zlotys) (Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko Editing by Mark Potter)
