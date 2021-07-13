Cancel
Singapore's Temasek reports record portfolio value, boosted by market rally

By Reuters Staff
SINGAPORE, July 13 (Reuters) - Singapore’s Temasek Holdings reported a 25% rise in its portfolio value to a record S$381 billion ($282 billion) in the year ended March 2021, with gains powered by a global equities rally and the public listing of some of its holdings.

The gain in its portfolio value came after a 2.2% drop in the previous year, with the state investor notching up record investments and divestments in the latest year, Temasek executives told a news conference on Tuesday.

Ranked among the biggest investors in the world, Temasek is anchored in Asia, with a 64% exposure to the region as measured by underlying assets of its portfolio companies, most of which are in China and Singapore. ($1 = 1.3505 Singapore dollars) (Reporting by Anshuman Daga and Aradhana Aravindan; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

