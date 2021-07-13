Flood Advisory issued for Berks, Chester, Montgomery by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-13 01:34:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-13 04:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Berks; Chester; Montgomery The National Weather Service in Mount Holly has issued a * Flood Advisory for Berks County in eastern Pennsylvania North Central Chester County in southeastern Pennsylvania Northwestern Montgomery County in southeastern Pennsylvania * Until 445 AM EDT. * At 134 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Radar has estimated that between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen, and an additional inch or so is possible. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Reading, Pottstown, Wyomissing, Birdsboro, Hamburg, Fleetwood, Sinking Spring, Laureldale, Womelsdorf, Wernersville, Robesonia, and Leesport. This includes the following highways Pennsylvania Turnpike between mile markers 296 and 303. Interstate 78 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 10 and 31. Interstate 176 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 1 and 11.