Forest Grove Police Log: June 25-July 1, 2021

This week's calls include: a boy looking for his father, deep thoughts on condoms, and a mess at an office building.

Friday, June 25

Officers responded to a report of a man who had been previously trespassed from a location and was now on the property and refusing to leave. The man was cited for criminal trespass and instructed not to return, which he agreed to do however law enforcement was called back later in the day when he returned. He was offered several opportunities to leave but again refused. He was arrested a second time for criminal trespass.

Officers responded to a report of a woman lying partially in the road on Pacific Avenue. She was extremely intoxicated and arrested on multiple outstanding warrants.

Officers responded to a report from dispatch involving a man who called and said he had been assaulted by several individuals but was unable to tell where he was located. The area from which the call originated was determined and officers were able to find the man. He had been assaulted and the alleged suspects had left the scene. The case is under investigation.

Officers took a report from dispatch involving a boy that called in stating he wanted to talk to his dad. The child's mother picked up the phone shortly after advising his father was a police officer at an area agency. Mom gave the son a quick lesson on using 9-1-1 for emergencies only.

Saturday, June 26

Officers responded to a report from a resident who said a family member was heavily intoxicated and shot at their house multiple times. The man was found in the front yard and taken into custody without incident. An investigation revealed several bullet holes and six individuals inside the residence at the time of shooting. The man was arrested for unlawful use of a weapon and reckless endangering.

Officers responded to a report from a resident who said their spouse was suffering a bad reaction from a marijuana edible. The victim was transported to an area hospital.

Officers responded to a report from a gas station employee who said a man shoved him after he told the customer they could not pump their own gas. The suspect was gone upon arrival and the attendant was advised to call law enforcement should he return.

Sunday, June 27

Officers reported to a report from a resident who said an unknown person was shooting a BB gun at their fence. No damage to property was found and nobody was in the area.

Officers conducted a welfare check on a man who was lying in the grass outside a shopping center. The man advised he was fine, just resting. He was supplied water and offered a ride to a cooling station, but he declined.

Officers responded to a report from a woman who said an injured hawk was outside her residence. The bird was carefully picked up and transported to an animal hospital.

Officers took a report from a man who said he recently bought condoms which prompted him to contemplate the importance of responsible sex and consent, explaining that this was "very progressive thinking" that he wanted law enforcement to be aware of. He also advised he had too much to drink.

Monday, June 28

Officers responded to numerous requests for welfare checks on individuals experiencing symptoms of heat illness or exhaustion, providing water and transport to cooling centers when needed. One subject was taken to an area hospital.

A patrol officer stopped a car for a traffic violation and, upon running the VIN, found it to be reported as a stolen vehicle. The driver was arrested for unlawful use of a motor vehicle. A passenger was provided water and transported to a cooling center.

Officers responded to a report of a physical altercation at a residence. A very intoxicated man admitted to harassing and throwing a cup of water into the face of another person. He was arrested and transported to jail.

Tuesday, June 29

Officers responded to a report of a man jumping in and out of the street near a store. The man advised he was angry the store would not provide him with water and ice. He was offered water, however he declined and decided to move along.

Officers took a report from a resident of a road rage incident on 21st Avenue that resulted in a physical fight, after which the other motorist fled. The case is under investigation.

Officers responded to a report from a resident who said someone was inside their vacant house. A man was found who stated he let himself in to take a shower to cool off and planned to leave immediately after. He was arrested for burglary.

Officers responded to a report of a man behind a building lighting off fireworks in the hot weather. The man admitted to lighting off a smoke bomb. He was advised of the fire danger and warned any further incidents could result in a citation.

Wednesday, June 30

Officers responded to a report of a man who stumbled from a bar into a car and then drove westbound in the eastbound lane. The motorist was located going over 100 mph on Pacific Avenue. He refused to pull over, ultimately going into a neighborhood cul-de-sac and taking out a mailbox. He attempted to flee on foot but could not outrun officers. He was arrested on a litany of charges, including DUII and reckless driving.

A patrol officer spotted a woman known to have multiple outstanding warrants near a new construction area. After a quick game of hide-and-seek, she was ultimately arrested.

Officers responded to a report of an office building that was vandalized. An employee found graffiti on windows and walls, litter and rubbish scattered around, and feces in a planter box. The case is under investigation.

Thursday, July 1

Officers responded to multiple reports of a noticeably intoxicated man leaving a local grocery store and driving away in a sports car. The vehicle was found nearby, and the man was arrested for DUII.

Officers responded to a domestic disturbance at a residence where a verbal altercation had turned physical. The instigator was arrested for assault without incident.

Officers responded to a report of an elderly woman in a business parking lot who appeared confused and nearly got hit by a car. She was experiencing symptoms of a medical condition and was transported to a hospital.

Officers responded to a report of a woman seen driving on the wrong side of the road. She was arrested for DUII.

Editor's note: Police logs are a partial accounting of law enforcement calls, based on activity reports and descriptions generated by participating police departments. All persons accused of a crime are legally considered to be innocent until proven guilty. Accounts of events are based on police and eyewitness reports.

