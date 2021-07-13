Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Scappoose, OR

Girls wrestling team growing

By Anna Del Savio
Posted by 
Portland Tribune
Portland Tribune
 13 days ago

Like most teams, girls wrestling numbers were down this year. But over the years, girls' involvement is growing.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FUcx0_0av9DVN400

With just nine girls wrestling for Scappoose High School this year, the team was still able to send two wrestlers to the state tournament.

OSAA typically hosts the state tournaments, but opted not to this year, so the Oregon Wrestling Association sponsored them instead.

Senior Isis Phillips and freshman Alana Garrison both qualified for the state tournament.

Phillips was the team's only senior, which means the team can expect to see the other eight wrestlers return next year — plus add in freshmen.

Coach Branden Bailey said with no tournaments for most of the season, the team struggled to get enough matches for the girls through dual meets.

Phillips "was one round out of placing (at state), which was incredible, because she did not get a lot of opportunities to wrestle, because a lot of teams didn't have anybody to wrestle her," Bailey said. "She went into the qualifying tournament with really not a ton of opportunity, and she made the best of it."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4K6fPL_0av9DVN400

The number of girls joining high school wrestling teams has climbed in recent years, but this year brought a sharp drop in participation. The state didn't create a separate girls championship division until the 2018-19 school year, but numbers climbed since then.

"We saw about a 50% decline in girls competing statewide this year, which is obviously not ideal, because we were trending upward," Bailey said.

The Scappoose team had around 20 girls last year. Bailey said he hopes to get the team up to 20-25 girls each year.

Next year, the team expects to welcome a few incoming freshmen girls who have been wrestling at the middle school level.

"Anytime we have girls at the middle school level that are coming up, it's something to be super excited about," Bailey said.

"Next year we're going to be in a normal operation again, and you know, we hope any athletes that are interested in coming out join the team and try it out," Bailey said, stressing that no experience is required.

For both boys and girls, in high school or not, off-season workouts are already underway on Tuesday and Thursday evenings.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vpPNd_0av9DVN400

Seven wrestlers place at state

Seven boys on the Scappoose High School wrestling team placed at the state competition last month. Three placed third: Anthony Comer (120-pound weight class), Deacon Smith (195-pound) and Cutter Sandstrom (285-pound). Trey Dieringer (170-pound) and Ben Rintoul (160-pound) took fifth place, while Wyatt Anicker (152-pound) took sixth.

The team sent 15 boys to state after the Northwest Oregon Conference District Championships. The team was named NWOC district champions, beating out St. Helens, which took second place.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ESrVx_0av9DVN400

You count on us to stay informed and we depend on you to fund our efforts. Quality local journalism takes time and money. Please support us to protect the future of community journalism.

Comments / 0

Portland Tribune

Portland Tribune

Portland, OR
824
Followers
4K+
Post
191K+
Views
ABOUT

Portland Tribune offers enterprising reporting that attracts readers who are affluent, highly educated and committed to understanding local Portland Issues.

 https://pamplinmedia.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Scappoose, OR
Local
Oregon Education
Local
Oregon Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wrestle#Combat#Scappoose High School#Osaa
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
High School
News Break
Journalism
News Break
Education
News Break
Combat Sports
News Break
Wrestling
News Break
Sports
Related
Marion, ORPosted by
Portland Tribune

North Marion downs Newberg 5-4 to head into championship weekend

The Berries held off the Tigers late resurgence to claim their league win number 16. It wasn't the prettiest baseball down the stretch, but North Marion clamped down on defense to get the job down against a resilient Newberg Tigers squad. The Berries earned a 5-4 victory against the home team on Saturday, July 24 to improve to 16-2 in Area 3 play overall.
Portland, ORPosted by
Lake Oswego Review

Saturday, July 24: Thorns 1, Houston 0

Sophia Smith scores the quickest goal in team history in 32 seconds as Portland wins on road.The Portland Thorns beat Houston 1-0 in NWSL play Saturday in Texas, and made history in the process. Sophia Smith scored the quickest goal in club history — just 32 seconds into the contest. From there, the Thorns (7-3-1) played great defense, giving up just two shots on goal, to hand Houston (5-5-1) its first home loss. The Thorns are unbeaten in four consecutive matches, and they've won six of their past eight matches. It was their NWSL-best seventh shutout. On Smith's goal, with a high line of pressure on the Dash, Simone Charley forced a turnover deep in Houston's end. A quick pass from Marissa Everett sent Smith charging through the Dash penalty area and she scored her second goal in two games. The previous quickest goal in Thorns history was 33 seconds by Jessica McDonald in 2014. Goalie Bella Bixby made a clutch save in second-half stoppage time. Portland plays Kansas City NWSL on Aug. 1 at Providence Park. {loadposition sub-article-01}
MLSPosted by
Portland Tribune

Saturday, July 24: Minnesota United 2, Timbers 1

The home team controlled play and then scored two goals late in the match to beat Portland.The Portland Timbers let a lead slip away on the road Saturday as Minnesota United scored twice in the second half to beat them 2-1 in MLS play. Felipe Mora scored on a header in the 10th minute for the Timbers, on a cross from Dairon Asprilla, but the Loons outplayed Portland for much of the game and finally notched goals later in the second half. The equalizer came in the 74th minute when Hassani Dotson sent a volley into the box, where Chase Gasper banged the ball in with a header past goalie Aljaz Ivacic. Then, 11 minutes later, Robin Lod scored the go-ahead goal. Emanuel Reynoso passed to Lod, who had room against two defenders and booted the ball past Ivacic. Minnesota United moved to 6-5-3 (21 points), and Portland fell to 6-7-1 (19 points). Minnesota United is 6-1-3 in its past 10 games. The Loons outshot the Timbers 28-8 and put six balls on target. Portland next plays at Los Angeles Galaxy, July 30. {loadposition sub-article-01}

Comments / 0

Community Policy