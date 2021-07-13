Dr. Death: Who's Who in the Peacock True Crime Drama

Cancel
Peacock is diving into the docudrama game with Dr. Death, a limited series based on the true story of Dr. Christopher Duntsch, the Texas surgeon who was convicted of gross malpractice after 30 patients were left seriously injured — or dead — after he operated on them. Like the Wondery podcast of the same name, Dr. Death charts Dr. Duntsch’s early days in the medical field, his meteoric rise, and his eventual demise, led by two doctors and a Dallas prosecutor. With its intriguing real-life premise, the new series has all the markings of a streaming success story, but Peacock has further sweetened the deal with an A-list cast that includes Joshua Jackson, Alec Baldwin, and Christian Slater. Ready to step into the operating room? Read on to learn who’s who in Dr. Death on Peacock:

