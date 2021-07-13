Cancel
Movies

Gunpowder Milkshake review: Move over, John Wick — the future is female

 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf there were a recipe for Gunpowder Milkshake, it would probably involve John Wick aesthetic poured over an Ocean’s Eleven-level female ensemble, blended briskly and consumed with plenty of laughter, cheers, and patriarchy-smashing celebration. Directed by Navot Papushado, the new Netflix film Gunpowder Milkshake assembles the movie equivalent of a...

Related
Movies
Daily Dot

Review: ‘Pig’ is a strange, sensitive response to ‘John Wick’-style revenge thrillers

Never one to turn down an unusual project, Nicolas Cage is an attention-grabbing choice of star for Michael Sarnoski’s debut feature, Pig. And once Cage’s name has gotten people in the door, they’re in for a treat. Riffing on the structure of John Wick-style revenge movies, this indie thriller is disarmingly sensitive, eschewing violence (well, mostly) in favor of lovingly-filmed depictions of food and cooking.
Movies

Avengers: Endgame Theater Reaction Videos Left Ryan Reynolds Sobbing

In a recent interview, Ryan Reynolds talked in detail about his upcoming sci-fi action blockbuster Free Guy. He also shared his view on the cinema experience with a crowd and revealed that his emotions got the better of him while watching fan reactions to Avengers: Endgame. Reynolds declared the 2019 pre-social distancing era film as "beautiful big-budget filmmaking". Here is what Reynolds said.
Movies

The Suicide Squad Gives King Shark His Own Trailer in Celebration of Shark Week

King Shark is front and center in an all-new teaser for The Suicide Squad. Written and directed by James Gunn, the upcoming comic book movie features Sylvester Stallone as the voice of the supervillain. In honor of Shark Week, Warner Bros. has dropped a new teaser for the movie focusing specifically on Stallone's King Shark, revealing some of his interactions with the other members of the group. You can check out the teaser below.
Movies

Hugh Jackman Reacts To Deadpool’s MCU Debut

There was a flurry of speculation recently that some big news might be coming regarding Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine and the Marvel Cinematic Universe, after the actor cryptically posted two images online, one showing a piece of fan art displaying the mutant’s signature claws, and the other showing the star arm-in-arm with Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige.
Movies

John Wick Chapter 4: Plot, Cast, Release Date, Trailer, and Everything You Need to Know

The eagerly awaited John Wick: Chapter 4 has officially started shooting, according to an image of a title banner that simply reads ‘John Wick: Chapter 4’, which was shared by a newcomer to the franchise, actor Shamier Anderson, on Instagram. The fourth film in the ‘sleeper hit' franchise will see the return of Keanu Reeves as the infamous, sleek-suited, and sharp-shooting assassin John Wick, who still has the biggest target on his back within the assassin underworld. The franchise started with somewhat humble beginnings and a simple premise: a grieving widower avenges the death of a puppy posthumously gifted to him by his late wife, thus plunging him back into a dark underworld he once promised he’d never return to.
Movies

Karen Gillan Talks 'Gunpowder Milkshake,' 'Guardians Vol. 3' Script and 'Thor: Love and Thunder'

When casting the role of Sam for his film “Gunpowder Milkshake,” which hits Netflix July 14, co-writer/director Navot Papushado knew he had a tall order to fill. The role of the deadly assassin required a bona fide movie star, someone who could carry an entire film and appear in almost every scene. She had to have action skills to be able to execute elaborate fight choreography often done in one long take without a double. And not just traditional action scenes — we’re talking some of the most inventive fights committed to film in recent memory, including a sequence where Sam can’t move her arms on her own so she has weapons strapped to her hands while using the rest of her body to propel their movement. She also had to possess some real dramatic chops, as Sam shares deeply emotional scenes with the eight-year-old girl she rescues and she risks everything to protect. Oh, and she had to be funny, as the movie never takes itself too seriously and is an adrenaline-fueled blast that will have you gasping and laughing in the same breath.
Movies

‘Pig’: Nic Cage Does Sad ‘John Wick’-Style Revenge As If It Were Directed By Kelly Reichardt [Review]

2014 warned us all about the dangers of harming another man’s animal companion in “John Wick,” a standalone film featuring Keanu Reeves making approximately 500 kill shots in a 100-minute time frame; that film expanded into two more, plus another 500 kill shots per sequel, not including kill shots made by Reeves’ costars, a la Halle Berry. The moral of the story is that when you break into a home, don’t kill the dog. In 2021, that moral expands to include not to nick pigs in the dead of the night from a ramshackle cabin housing a grouchy recluse played by Nicolas Cage, though if you watch his latest picture, “Pig,” expecting an unhinged Cage match, you’ll be let down.
Movies

Why John Wick 4 will be the action event of 2022

Tom Jolliffe looks ahead to John Wick: Chapter 4, with a cast that is shaping up beautifully…. With three films under his belt, John Wick shows no signs of hanging up his gun-fu weaponry, or retiring from judo throwing his way through hordes of enemies. The Keanu Reeves star vehicle, which boosted his appeal like never before, has performed miracles using some tried and trusted action formula, along with enough fresh twists and attention to detail to accrue a cult following. John Wick is now THE action franchise. The Fast films are about the cars (and the lunacy). Mission: Impossible is about the varying ways in which Tom Cruise will put his life on the line, and Marvel is about gravity defying heroes boosted by CGI, wires and stunt doubles. John Wick is a bit different. It’s squarely focused on telling a story through action with a heady mix of hand to hand and gunplay (and increasingly as the budgets rise, more eclectic action set pieces further still).
Movies
CinemaBlend

Marvel's Kevin Feige Confirms The Shang-Chi Trailer's Surprise Match-Up

Last Thursday, the second trailer for Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings dropped, and it gave us more context for what we can expect from the upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movie. But as Marvel trailers often do, a surprise was saved for the end. We caught a quick glimpse of a cage fight between a monstrous humanoid and a sorcerer, and fans quickly speculated that this was familiar MCU characters Abomination and Wong facing off. Now Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige has confirmed that they were correct with that assumption.
Movies

John Wick 4 casts Alita: Battle Angel star as new villain

John Wick 4 has expanded its cast once again, with the upcoming sequel recruiting yet another baddie for John to take on. Following the news that Lance Reddick's deadly concierge Charon would be returning for the latest movie, Deadline is now reporting the impending arrival of a new villain. Marko...
TV Series

Marvel's 'What If...?' Trailer Pairs Black Panther With Yondu and Introduces Captain Carter

Disney+ has unveiled the official trailer for Marvel's animated series What If…?, which reimagines famous events from films in the MCU. Creating a multiverse of infinite possibilities, What If…? features fan-favorite characters such as Black Panther, Doctor Strange, Thor, Killmonger, Yondu and Peggy Carter, who introduces herself as Captain Carter in this trailer. Heck, even Howard the Duck makes an appearance!
Movies

Gunpowder Milkshake Review: Netflix's Female Assassin Film Is a Tasty Treat That's Anything But Vanilla

A recurring gag in Gunpowder Milkshakeis all of the adults censoring themselves from dropping the F-bomb in front of Emily (Chloe Coleman), an eight-year-old girl who is rescued from baddies by Sam (Karen Gillan) in this highly stylized and Netflix action picture. The other actors, like Lena Headey (who plays Gillian's mother), Angela Bassett, Michelle Yeoh, and Carla Gugino, wind up saying "fudge" instead. It's amusing on its own, but doubly ridiculous that they work to shelter young Emily from foul language, despite her being present for a carnival of brutal shootings, gruesome stabbings, shocking explosions, and blood-spraying mayhem.
Movies

‘Gunpowder Milkshake’ Review: Angela Bassett & Karen Gillan Lead Kickass Female Ensemble In Netflix Action Flick

The times they are a-changin’. In a genre ruled by men for decades, it is clearly now the ladies’ turn to provide the action. With Black Widow leading the summer box office — the first Marvel stand-alone since Captain Marvel, both featuring female stars — plus a steady diet of movies like Atomic Blonde featuring women in kickass roles previously owned by macho actors, the trend is clear: Hollywood is changing its tune. In fact, in the latest Netflix entry into the genre, Gunpowder Milkshake, the only characters written above one dimension are the women, and they rock in this.
Movies
Chicago Sun-Times

‘Gunpowder Milkshake’: Great cast has a blast in Netflix’s female-centric shoot-’em-up

If you’re going to do an insanely over-the-top, deeply stylized, bullet-riddled and female-centric riff on the “John Wick” movies, you might as well give it a fantastically ridiculous title, so allow me to introduce you to “Gunpowder Milkshake,” and please leave all logic and reality at the door as you settle in for a violent slice of Netflix original movie entertainment featuring an outstanding cast of first-rate actors clearly having a great time shooting up the joint.
Movies

Netflix Original Movie GUNPOWDER MILKSHAKE Is Flashy Candy-Coated Action - MOVIE REVIEW

Gunpowder Milkshake is a Netflix Original movie by director Navot Papushado and stars Karen Gillan, Lena Headey, Carla Gugino, Michelle Yeoh, Angela Bassett, and Paul Giamatti. Playing off the success of ultra-violent actioner John Wick, this film puts a more stylized spin on your typical revenge movie. But is this a must see or is the candy-coated flashiness too much to handle?
Movies

Gunpowder Milkshake Delivers a Sweet and Savory Treat

When it comes to action films I often find myself actually getting bored midway through. Usually, there is a lack of actual plot because so much focus is on getting from one explosion to the next or the characters are so one-dimensional that I find it hard to connect with them even on the basic level. I often wonder if there is a quota that studios have to hit on how many “popcorn movies” they put out in a year because it constantly feels like everything is being recycled.
Movies

'Gunpowder Milkshake' Review: Karen Gillan and Lena Headey Team Up for a Neon-Drenched Sisterhood-of-Assassins Action Fantasy

Here’s the kind of movie that “Gunpowder Milkshake” is. It’s a rogue-assassin-hunting-down-the-assassins-who-are-hunting-her thriller, starring a charismatically affectless Karen Gillan as Sam, the rogue in question (though, in fact, she has done nothing wrong). At one point she finds herself in a car with an 8-year-old girl, Emily (Chloe Coleman), who she has just rescued from a kidnapping. She’s teaching the girl how to maneuver around an underground parking garage, propping her up in the driver’s seat and letting her take the wheel, when they’re confronted by several vehicles full of hooligans brandishing automatic weapons.

