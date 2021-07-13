Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Books & Literature

"Such a Quiet Place" Author Megan Miranda

By Sinclair Broadcast Group
KATU.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt's a July 2021 Indie Next List Pick and on dozens of Summer Beach Read lists. New York Times bestselling author Megan Miranda joined us to share new suspense novel--Such a Quiet Place--about a mysterious murder in an idyllic and close-knit neighborhood. Hollow’s Edge used to be a quiet place....

katu.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#A Quiet Place#New York Times
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Books & Literature
News Break
Entertainment
Related
Books & Literaturedavenportlibrary.com

The Girl from Widow Hills by Megan Miranda

Megan Miranda examines the effect of media sensationalism in the aftermath of a tragic event in her latest book, The Girl From Widow Hills. Everyone may think that they know the true story, but in reality, the truth is more twisted than anyone could ever believe. Arden Maynor is the...
MoviesIGN

A Quiet Place Part II - "Directing Emily Blunt" Featurette

In this clip, which comes from the special features available on the Digital and Blu-ray/4K releases of A Quiet Place Part II, Director John Krasinski gives a behind-the-scenes look at how a terrifying car sequence in the movie was filmed. In A Quiet Place Part II, following the deadly events...
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
Daily Dot

Twin sisters executed during Instagram live broadcast

Brazilian twin sisters, Amália and Amanda Alves, were reportedly executed because they “knew too much” about a drug deal. The entire incident was all captured on Instagram Live. According to The Sun, which cited local media, the 18-year-olds were forced to kneel on the ground before each was fatally shot....
Family RelationshipsHello Magazine

Jennifer Aniston celebrates joyous family news

Congratulations are in order for Jennifer Aniston and her family who are celebrating some happy news this week. It has been revealed that the Friends star's niece Eilish Melick, 24, and her husband Sean Nebbia, 26, have welcomed a baby boy, making her a great aunt!. Taking to Instagram, Jennifer's...
Public Healthnickiswift.com

Matt Damon Makes His Stance On COVID Vaccines Clear

Many celebrities have been urging the public to get the COVID-19 vaccine via social media and in interviews. Even the royals have been vocal about their thoughts on the vaccine. Duchess Kate Middleton shared a photo of herself getting vaccinated along with a simple caption. "Yesterday I received my first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at London's Science Museum," she wrote in an Instagram post in May. "I'm hugely grateful to everyone who is playing a part in the rollout – thank you for everything you are doing." In turn, Gayle King expressed her relief about getting vaccinated to Stephen Colbert, telling him that the vaccination makes her superhuman. "But now, Stephen, I am vaccinated," said King. "It is my superpower. I am vaccinated," she said. "I'm taking little baby steps [back into the world]."
Internetmanofmany.com

Instagram Girls of the Month – July 2021

The world is taking a kicking but our favourite Instagram Girls keep on ticking. Indeed, their warm smiles, exotic travels, and vivacious personalities are like evergreen beacons of light in these crazy times, oozing off the screen and into our very souls. Okay, okay, so maybe we’re being a bit hyperbolic, but the point remains that these women have a palpable zest for experience and they aren’t afraid to show it. May their action-packed lifestyles help us keep our chins up and aspire to greater things. Here are this month’s top content creators.
TV & Videoscelebratingthesoaps.com

The Young And The Restless Spoilers: Mariah Begs, Summer Appears, Nikki’s Quest, Two Play Games

The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that the weekly promo for July 26-30 has been released. There are a lot of exciting teasers in the clip, including Mariah Copeland (Camryn Grimes) begging for her freedom. Summer Newman (Hunter King) faces Nikki Newman (Melody Thomas Scott), who wants the truth. Plus, Adam Newman (Mark Grossman) and Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) play games.
CelebritiesThe Guardian

Jackie Mason obituary

During the course of his six-decade career, Jackie Mason was declared one of the greatest comedians of all time, by Mel Brooks; played hundreds of sellout shows, on Broadway and in London; won a Tony, an Emmy and was even nominated for a Grammy; and performed for the Queen and the Queen Mother. He also had career-damaging feuds with the TV host Ed Sullivan and the singer Frank Sinatra, the second of which would end with Mason’s Las Vegas hotel room being strafed with bullets.

Comments / 0

Community Policy