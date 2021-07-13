Cancel
The Flash Celebrates 150 Episodes, Miracle Workers Hits the Oregon Trail, and More

The Flash becomes only the second CW series to pass the 150 episode mark tonight as it airs part one of its two-part Season 7 finale. Also tonight: TBS comedy Miracle Workers returns for its third season in yet another time and place, the MLB’s biggest names fight for glory, ESPN’s 30 for 30 profiles WNBA superstar and activist Maya Moore, and America’s Got Talent approaches the end of this season's audition rounds. Here’s what’s new and noteworthy on TV this Tuesday:

www.primetimer.com

Keeping track of what's new and noteworthy in the world of television has never been more challenging. From a veteran team behind some of the web's favorite TV sites, Primetimer tracks the Peak TV era in real-time.

