Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

American Horror Stories

Posted by 
Primetimer
Primetimer
 13 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Almost ten years ago, FX debuted a new TV series from Ryan Murphy called American Horror Story. Few at the time could have anticipated how the show would lead the way for a slew of changes in the way television would operate. Not only did the series help move the line on content standards on cable (today there's basically no limit to what you can say or show on basic cable) but it helped usher in the era of the limited series, which over the course of a decade has come to dominate the world of prestige TV. Of course, American Horror Story wasn't considered prestige TV when it premiered (and it's not really today). It was junky and vulgar and over-the-top. But it also attracted some phenomenal actors to its playground, and despite some less than stellar initial reviews, it became a ratings hit and an undeniable force on TV.

www.primetimer.com

Comments / 0

Primetimer

Primetimer

Los Angeles, CA
12K+
Followers
13K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Keeping track of what's new and noteworthy in the world of television has never been more challenging. From a veteran team behind some of the web's favorite TV sites, Primetimer tracks the Peak TV era in real-time.

 https://www.primetimer.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Horror Stories#American Horror Story#Television#Fx#Hulu#Ahs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
TV Shows
Related
TV & VideosPopculture

Netflix Horror Movie Shoots to No. 1 Just Days After Release

Netflix viewers are getting scared this Fourth of July weekend thanks in part to the work of R.L. Stine. Fear Street Part One: 1994 is the top movie on Netflix this weekend and holds the No. 2 slot on Netflix's overall Top 10 chart. It is the first part of an ambitious horror trilogy adaptation of Stine's novel Fear Street. It was directed by Leigh Janiak, who adapted the book with Phil Graziadei and Kyle Killen.
TV & Videoshazard-herald.com

What’s Coming & Going From Hulu in August 2021

Hulu is gearing up for a major month of programming this August as the streamer launches several new originals and welcomes the return of network favorites. On the originals front, don’t miss out on two star-studded newbies including Nine Perfect Strangers with Nicole Kidman and Melissa McCarthy as well as Only Murders in the Building starring Steve Martin, Selena Gomez, and Martin Short. Plus, network musts Brooklyn Nine-Nine and Bachelor in Paradise make their returns with new seasons.
TV SeriesPosted by
Primetimer

Never Have I Ever Returns, as Prickly and Rewarding as Ever

One of the most pleasant surprises on streaming last year was Netflix's sitcom from executive producer Mindy Kaling, Never Have I Ever. Centered on the teenage life of a first-generation Indian-American girl living in Sherman Oaks, CA, the show's freshman season was tart yet warm-hearted, with a refreshingly high batting average when it came to jokes. The series returns this week with a new season, and once again it's a pleasure to be in the world of Devi Vishwakumar (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan), as she finds new ways to be kind of a disaster.
TV Seriesravallirepublic.com

REVIEW: 'Horror Stories' plays by old show's rules

The difference between “American Horror Story” and “American Horror Stories” is slight. Stories don’t spill out over 10 weeks, they wrap up in an episode or two. They’re steeped in horror, but the “AHS” hallmarks are as obvious as a gold seal on a greeting card envelope. In the first...
TV Seriespopculturetimes.com

Everything Coming On Hulu Video This August 2021

Summer is here, and Hulu is here with a fresh list of new drops for August. With Hulu already dropped some huge names in July. With Galaxy, Fargo, and Caddyshack. However, the only original release of Hulu in July was the FX- Hulu Production’s series American Horror Stories, which came on the 15th of July. It was a spinoff of the original series and contained horror episodes instead of a long arc that run an entire season, like the original one. This new original received mixed responses from the audiences.
TV SeriesPosted by
Primetimer

Loki Wraps, Good Trouble Returns, and Netflix Probes My Unorthodox Life

The MCU continues to thrive on Disney+, with Loki earning high marks from critics and fans alike. The series wraps its six-episode run today. Also today: Good Trouble’s young adults get knocked down in the show's Season 3 summer premiere, tradition meets modernity in the new Netflix family reality series My Unorthodox Life, and the Phoenix Suns attempt to extend their lead in Game 4 of the NBA Finals. Here’s what’s new and noteworthy on TV this Wednesday:
TV SeriesObserver

The ‘Game of Thrones’ Duo’s First Netflix Show ‘The Chair’ Is Coming

Fair or not, Hollywood is built on the idea of immediate gratification. “What have you done for me lately?” isn’t just a question, it’s an organizing principle for the entire industry. The very concept that you’re only as good as your last performance speaks to the way in which value is calculated. That’s what makes Netflix such a fascinating case study.
TV SeriesCollider

7 Must-Watch Time-Travel TV Shows

Time travel is the gimmick that never gets old. Human beings love the idea of visiting the past, exploring the future, and discovering a new present. Any media with time travel in it lets us dream a little dream about what could be. The new Disney+ spin-off Loki revisits this theme, but the show has not leaned into the time travel aspect as much as initially expected.
TV SeriesPosted by
Primetimer

Showtime acquires Australian drama series Wakefield

The Split’s Rudi Dharmalingam stars in the eight episode Wakefield, which premiered on Australia's ABC in April. The psychological drama, inspired by creator Kristen Dunphy’s personal experiences, shines a comedic light on what happens when the sanest individual working in a psych ward begins to lose his grip. Wakefield premieres on Showtime on Oct. 18.
TV & VideosPosted by
Primetimer

Norman Lear's classic sitcom library is headed to Amazon and IMDb TV

Amazon and Sony Pictures TV have struck a deal to bring the legendary producer's extensive catalog to the two streaming services. The titles headed to Amazon and IMDb TV are Maude, All in the Family, The Jeffersons, 227, Good Times, the original One Day at a Time, Diff’rent Strokes, Sanford & Son and its spinoff Sanford. Diff’rent Strokes and 227 will debut on Prime Video on Thursday, with The Jeffersons, Sanford & Son and Sanford set to debut later in the year. IMDb TV will roll out All in the Family, Good Times, Maude and One Day at a Time on Thursday. “Life is a collaboration," said Lear, who turns 99 on July 27, in a statement. "Writing, directing and producing films and television is perhaps the most collaborative work of all. In 2018, our Act III Productions sat with the team at Sony Pictures Television and formed a partnership to not only produce new content, but to bring a new awareness to my former Embassy library. That Sony found a home for that library with Prime Video/IMDb TV where new generations could find it, is the best present a man entering his 100th year can have.”
TV & VideosPosted by
Primetimer

Dexter is bringing back Jennifer Carpenter

Even though her character of Dexter's younger sister Deb Morgan was killed off in the 2013 series finale, Carpenter will return to reprise her role in Showtime's Dexter revival, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Showtime has yet to confirm her return. Carpenter is the second Dexter alum to reprise their role after their character died on the show. John Lithgow recently filmed a cameo as the Trinity Killer, who was also killed off. In wake of the 2013 series finale, Carpenter left the door open to returning, telling The Hollywood Reporter that it would take "an extraordinary script many, many, many years from now. I don’t know if that’s possible because people don’t come back from the dead.”
TV SeriesDen of Geek

Stephen King’s Favorite TV Shows According to His Twitter Raves

“NOW WE’RE SUCKING DIESEL! If you don’t get it, you missed a great series.” Stephen King’s recent discovery of British police thriller Line of Duty – as relayed via a series of highly enthusiastic Tweets – was a delight to witness. King’s zeal is enough to make UK fans wish that he hadn’t binge-watched the BBC series from his home inside the sewers of Derry, Maine, but instead watched it at broadcast pace in the UK, where he would no doubt have made a sizeable contribution to the show’s Twitter larks. (King proved himself happy to join in with online TV show speculation when he correctly predicted the killer in HBO/Sky’s Mare of Easttown. You can bet he’d have had a take on the mystery identity of Line of Duty baddie ‘H’.)
TV SeriesPosted by
Primetimer

Loki is the first MCU series to stick the landing thanks to an unconventional season finale

"Marvel's first two Disney+ shows had one thing in common: their endings weren't nearly as strong as their beginnings," says Brendan Morrow. "After WandaVision and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier didn't fully impress with their last episodes, there was some concern Marvel was running into a consistent endings problem with its streaming shows. WandaVision's finale was far less inventive than its earlier episodes, while The Falcon and the Winter Soldier's ending was undermined by a weak villain. But on Wednesday, the studio bucked this trend with Loki's finale, 'For All Time. Always.' The conclusion was mind-blowing in the way it revealed game-changing implications for the franchise, but it was all the more refreshing because it didn't culminate with the kind of massive, CGI-filled action spectacle we expect from Marvel." Morrow adds: "With WandaVision, the finale was a bit underwhelming in that it discarded the weirdness of the rest of the show in favor of a standard superhero fight. But after Loki got some spectacle out of the way in the season's penultimate episode, the ending turns into something more unique...All in all, for a series that made great use of long conversations about intriguing sci-fi concepts, it was appropriate for Loki's first season to end that way, too. No huge final action sequence arrives to distract from these themes, and instead, the episode's last moments are eerie in their restraint."
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
Primetimer

Paramount+'s The Fairly OddParents revival will be a mix of live-action and animation

"Yes, the Fairly OddParents show is a hybrid so that the fairies are animated and all the humans are live actors. You can’t do it a hundred times but that’s it for right now," says Nickelodeon president and CEO Brian Robbins. Robbins says he hopes the revival, which was revealed earlier this year and which is currently in production in Los Angeles featuring some of the original cast members, will also revive interest in the show’s library on the platform.

Comments / 0

Community Policy