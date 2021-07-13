Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Retail

Gaming is in hyper-growth, and with it, fraud

thepaypers.com
 13 days ago

Erika Dietrich, Head of Risk Services at ACI, takes a look at some of the unique challenges of managing fraud in gaming, offering practical insights and revealing how the company is helping its gaming customers in the fight against fraud. New gamers try their hand at fraud. Since early 2006,...

thepaypers.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Consumer Education#Virtual Currency#Fingerprinting#Aci#Gaming Merchant#Ato#Digital
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Retail
News Break
Public Safety
Related
Businessbitcoin.com

Amazon’s Payment Team Hiring Digital Currency Expert to Develop Cryptocurrency Strategy and Products

Amazon’s Payments Acceptance & Experience team is hiring a digital currency and blockchain expert to develop the company’s digital currency and blockchain strategy and product roadmap, including a launch strategy. “We’re inspired by the innovation happening in the cryptocurrency space and are exploring what this could look like on Amazon,” the company’s spokesperson said.
Marketsthepaypers.com

Skrill adds 20 cryptocurrencies to its digital wallet

Skrill, part of Paysafe, has added 20 new cryptocurrencies to its digital wallet for its customers to buy and sell. The new additions bring the total number of cryptocurrencies available within Skrill to 35 for customers based outside of the US. The expanded portfolio is also available within NETELLER, another of Paysafe’s proprietary digital wallets.
Video Gamesthedallasnews.net

Game based Learning Market is Set to Experience a Revolutionary Growth | Breakaway Games, Growth engineering, G-Cube

A Latest intelligence report published by AMA Research with title "Game based Learning Market Outlook to 2026". A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Global Game based Learning market. This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the Game based Learning Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors including economic slowdown, local & global reforms and COVID-19 Impact has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market.
Businessthepaypers.com

Insurtech Lula raises USD 18 mln investment

US-based insurance infrastructure startup Lula has raised USD 18 million in a Series A round of funding, according to TechCrunch. Founders Fund and Khosla Ventures co-led the round, which also included participation from SoftBank’s SB Opportunity Fund, hedge fund manager Bill Ackman, Shrug Capital, Steve Pagliuca (Bain Capital co-chairman and Boston Celtics owner), and Tiny Capital’s Andrew Wilkinson. Existing backers such as Nextview Ventures and Florida Funders also invested, in addition to several insurance and logistics groups such as Flexport.
Worldthepaypers.com

SLA Digital, Etisalat UAE partner for direct carrier billing

SLA Digital has announced telecom group Etisalat UAE as one of their mobile operator partners for carrier billing, according to the official press release. SLA Digital is connected to Etisalat for carrier billing, offering new and existing global content partners access to new customers through the mobile payment option. Etisalat’s customers in UAE can access more digital content with the option to charge purchases direct to their mobile phone bill or by using their prepaid credit.
CarsEngineer Live

Hyper Active Growth In The Motor Industry

Hypercars are in the spotlight at the moment as manufacturers increasingly recognise the benefits of showcasing new technology. Carlos Satulovsky is the founder and CEO of a Californian sustainable mobility start-up that entered the market in the fourth quarter of 2020. These are his thoughts on this extreme class of machinery.
Businessthepaypers.com

Romania's Growceanu to invest EUR 1 mln in startups in 2021

Romania-based Growceanu, a business angel group targeting startup investments, plans to invest up to 1 million EUR in 18 transactions in 2021. In the first quarter of 2021, the group completed an investment round for Milluu, worth EUR 75,000 EUR. The group’s largest investment until now in Metabeta has been signed for EUR 200,000, together with round two for Bright Spaces, amounting to EUR 35,000.
Businessthepaypers.com

Mobile bank REZQ-Baraka raises USD 20 mln for expansion

Zurich Capital Funds Holding (ZCFH) and mobile banking company REZQ-Baraka have raised USD 20 million for expansion in the Gulf, Africa, Asia, Europe, and CIS countries, according to tradearabia.com. ZCFH said through its Africa unit it has applied for an online digital banking licence only with undisclosed partners to expand...
MarketsLas Vegas Herald

Car Insurance Fraud Detection Software Market to See Huge Growth by 2027 | ACI Worldwide, ThreatMetrix, Oracle

Latest survey on Global Car Insurance Fraud Detection Software Market is conducted to provide hidden gems performance analysis to better demonstrate competitive environment of Car Insurance Fraud Detection Software. The study is a mix of quantitative market stats and qualitative analytical information to uncover market size revenue breakdown by key business segments and end use applications. The report bridges the historical data from 2015 to 2020 and forecasted till 2026*, the outbreak of latest scenario in Global Car Insurance Fraud Detection Software market have made companies uncertain about their future outlook as the disturbance in value chain have made serious economic slump. Some are the key & emerging players that are part of coverage and profiled in the study are Martin Dawes Systems Limited (Lavastorm), ThreatMetrix, Oracle Corporation, Bae Systems, SAS Institute, Inc., ACI Worldwide, Inc., IBM Corporation, SAP SE, NCR Corporation & Fair Isaac Corporation (FICO).
BusinessMySanAntonio

Keyfactor Appoints Former Atlassian Executive as Chief Revenue Officer to Lead Company's Hyper Growth Trajectory

Martin Musierowicz to Support and Strengthen Global Distribution and SaaS Consumption Channel Initiatives. Keyfactor, the pioneer of PKI as-a-Service, and leader in machine identity management, today announced the appointment of Martin Musierowicz as chief revenue officer. Musierowicz will be responsible for leading the strategic design and execution of Keyfactor’s global go-to-market operatives, including direct sales, marketing and channel.
Economythepaypers.com

Featurespace files patents to stop enterprise financial crime

Featurespace, a provider of enterprise financial crime prevention technology for fraud and anti-money laundering, has filed two global patents that support new levels of customer protection in the financial industry. The first patent is for Featurespace’s Automated Deep Behavioural Networks for the card and payments industry. Automated Deep Behavioral Networks...
Economythepaypers.com

Treezor launches Connect for embedded finance

France-based Banking-as-a-Serivce (BaaS) provider Treezor has announced Connect, its plug-and-play solution for embedded finance, according to Finyear. The solution’s objective is clear, to reduce the initial investment and technical developments required to access payment services. Treezor Connect supposedly requires less than 100 lines of code to launch your own fintech. Treezor wishes to confirm its desire to anticipate the time-to-market of its corporate clients to bring their projects to life.
Businessthepaypers.com

FastPay becomes an AvidXchange company

FastPay, a provider of payments automation solutions for the media industry, has joined AvidXchange, a provider of accounts payable (AP) and payment automation solutions for the middle market. Through this deal, AvidXchange expands its portfolio of automated payments technologies and services to middle market companies across the media landscape in...
Businessthepaypers.com

Challenger bank Tally launches in the UK

Banking platform Tally has launched for customers in the UK. Tally has been developed in response to a financial climate under major threat from economic instability and inflation and where banks are paying near-zero interest to savers using traditional savings accounts, says the official press release. Tally, an alternative to mainstream currency, ties physical gold not sterling to a bank account. Each unit of Tally is a weight of gold (1 tally = 1 milligram) used via the Tally banking app and Tally debit Mastercard to deposit, transfer, save, send, and spend.
Softwarethepaypers.com

AWS announces model variable importance for Amazon Fraud Detector

AWS has announced that Amazon Fraud Detector now includes model variable importance values to provide customers more insight into their fraud detection machine learning (ML) model’s performance. With the new variable importance functionality, Amazon Fraud Detector provides customers a ranked list of model inputs (variables/model features) based on their relative...
Stocksthepaypers.com

Giesecke+Devrient invests in CBDC simulation company FNA

Giesecke+Devrient (G+D) has invested in central bank digital currencies (CBDC) simulation firm FNA, alongside existing investors IQ Capital and Getty Lab. G+D is known for providing technology services to central banks to manage banknotes. The firm is now active in CBDC and was recently awarded a contract by the Bank of Thailand for a CBDC prototype. G+D has an existing partnership with FNA for the CBDC simulator.
Stocksthepaypers.com

SIX acquires ULTUMUS from ETFS Capital

Exchange group SIX has acquired international index and ETF data specialist ULTUMUS from ETFS Capital, an investment firm focused on growth opportunities across the investment ecosystem. The global ETF industry is expected to reach record assets of USD 9 trillion by the end of Q2 2021. Acquiring ULTUMUS, long-time partners...
Technologythepaypers.com

Modulr secures Visa Ready certification

Payments-as-a-Service API platform Modulr has secured certification, which supports clients in choosing payment solutions that meet Visa’s global standards. Through this extended collaboration with Visa, a leader in digital payments, Modulr is helping businesses automate payment flows, embed payments within their proposition, and launch new features and services. As lockdown restrictions ease, SMEs must recover quickly and take every advantage offered by the digital economy. Research from Modulr highlighted the pressure SMEs face in curbing the rising cost of payment services on the one hand and meeting rising customer expectation of payment experiences on the other.

Comments / 0

Community Policy