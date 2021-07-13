Cancel
Austin, TX

The Paramount Theatre and Austin Film Society present Slacker 30th Anniversary Screening & Cast Reunion

 13 days ago

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Writer/director Richard Linklater and the cast and crew of Slacker will celebrate the 30th anniversary of the release of a film that defined Austin for a generation, and ushered in a pivotal movement of American independent film in the 1990s.

