CppCon 2020 A Parallel and Heterogeneous Task Programming System Using Modern C++--Tsung-Wei Huang

 19 days ago

A Parallel and Heterogeneous Task Programming System Using Modern C++. The Taskflow project addresses the long-standing question: "How can we make it easier for developers to write parallel and heterogeneous programs with high performance and simultaneous high productivity?" Modern scientific computing relies on a heterogeneous mix of computational patterns, domain algorithms, and specialized hardware to achieve key scientific milestones that go beyond traditional capabilities. However, programming these applications often requires complex expert-level tools and a deep understanding of software methodologies. Specifically, the lack of a suitable software environment that can overcome the complexity of programming large parallel and heterogeneous systems has posed a significant barrier for many organizations to facilitate transformational discoveries.

##C#Programming Model#Task Parallelism#Cppcon#Onetbb
