Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Visual Art

Blanton Museum of Art presents Curated Conversation: Black is Beautiful in the Age of Instagram

culturemap.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAll events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Kwame Brathwaite’s ideas about the power of images to drive social change remain resonant for a new generation of photographers committed to representing Black people and their communities. Austin-based photographers Cindy Elizabeth, Moyo Oyelola, and Riley Reed will discuss photographic activism and the role of social media in their own work. This virtual conversation will be moderated by the Blanton’s Assistant Curator of Modern and Contemporary Art, Claire Howard.

austin.culturemap.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blanton Museum Of Art#Museum#Contemporary Art#Black People
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Social Media
News Break
Visual Art
News Break
Arts
News Break
Instagram
Related
Down East

From a Woman’s Perspective an Annual Exhibit of Visual Art

For the past six years Richard Boyd Art Gallery has installed an annual exhibition of paintings and sculpture created by women artists to commemorate Women’s Equality Day. This exhibit demonstrates our ongoing support of women’s equality and our hope for equality for all mankind. The exhibit is installed during the...
Posted by
CBS News

Artist Alice Neel, a collector of souls

In the 1978 documentary "Alice Neel: They Are Their Own Gifts," the artist said, "One of the reasons I painted was to catch life as it goes by, right hot off the griddle. ... "With me, painting was more than a profession; it was also an obsession. I had to paint."
Grand Rapids, MIWOOD

Join the conversation: Black Art in the Absence of Light

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Grand Rapids Art Museum and ArtXchangeGR are collaborating for a unique discussion about the HBO documentary, Black Art: In the Absence of Light. The free event starts at 6:30 p.m. Saturday July 24th at the GRAM. Following a thirty-minute welcome reception of wine and...
Baltimore, MDDesign Taxi

Baltimore Museum Of Art Enlists Its Very Own Security Guards To Curate Work

Image via Mike Steele / Flickr (CC BY 2.0) Who better to curate an exhibition than the people who spend all day surrounded by art in the revered museum setting?. That’s the backbone of the Baltimore Museum of Art (BMA)’s upcoming 2022 exhibition, Guarding the Art. The exhibition will be curated in its entirety by the museum’s security team, with pieces picked by each of the 17 members.
Johnson County, KSshawneemissionpost.com

JCCC taps experienced art curator JoAnne Northrup to lead Nerman Museum and follow in founder’s footsteps

Johnson County Community College’s Nerman Museum of Contemporary Art now has a new executive director and chief curator. JoAnne Northrup, previously the curatorial director at the Nevada Museum of Art, is filling the vacant position six months after Bruce Hartman — who had a 30-year career at JCCC and established the museum in 2007 — retired.
MuseumsOdessa American

Ellen Noël Art Museum Summer Art Camps

The Ellen Noël Art Museum held the final day for the second to last of their Summer Art Camps focusing on textiles, embroidery and 3d design Friday morning at the museum. Throughout the summer the Ellen Noël has offered various camps focusing on the different mediums of art with the final class taking place from July 19 through the 23 from 9:15 a.m. until noon. The last camp focuses on teaching 6 to 12-year-olds cartooning, flipbooks, collaging and mixed media art.
Fort Worth, TXPosted by
DFW Community News

Kimbell Art Museum Trip

Located in Fort Worth, the Kimbell Art Museum hosts an art collection, traveling art exhibits, educational programs and an extensive research library. Lunch will be at the restaurants inside the museum. Important Trip Information. Please see the event flyer for complete details. Registration fee includes transportation. Please bring money for...
Austin, TXaustinmonthly.com

Museum of the Future Present Will Invite Guests to Experience Art in New Ways

The Museum of the Future Present—a visual mixtape of space, time, and mind—opens on Aug. 5 and sets to bridge the gap between music, performer, and the viewer. Born out of a partnership between Native Hostel, When Where What Austin, and Los Angeles-based curatorial collective, Eye Contakt, the exhibit will provide guests with explorable installations that challenge how we perceive art.
Visual Artculturemap.com

Laura Rathe Fine Art presents "Midsummer Dream" opening reception

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Laura Rathe Fine Art will present "Midsummer Dream," a group exhibition featuring new work from Audra Weaser, Kevin Gillentine, and Cookie Ashton.
Jamestown, RIJamestown Press

Arts center schedules virtual conversation

There will be a virtual conversation with Ed Schlossberg and Karen Conway from 7:30-8:30 p.m. July 28 via Zoom. The event is based on “Spacing Out: Expanding the Field of Vision,” an exhibit curated by Conway that will be displayed at the Jamestown Arts Center through Aug. 14. Schlossberg’s artwork in that show portrays words as art, turning poems into visual objects to make them more accessible for the viewer. The installations are done using vinyl, plexiglass, aluminum and copper.
Visual ArtNBC Washington

Gallery in Anacostia Holds Auction to Support Black Artists

A D.C. art gallery is on a mission to get people to buy Black art. When you step inside the Anacostia Arts Center, you are surrounded by bright colors and beautiful paintings, each made by a Black artist from Ward 7 and Ward 8. “We want to invite the city...
Visual Artculturemap.com

Landmarks presents Simone Leigh: "Sentinel IV" opening

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Landmarks celebrates the newest addition to the university's public art collection. "Sentinel IV" will be sited at the redesigned Anna Hiss Gymnasium courtyard. The welcoming garden anchors the sculpture in a gathering space that invites reflection and engagement.
Visual ArtPosted by
Dallas Weekly

The Language of Beauty in African Art

The Language of Beauty in African Art presents nearly 250 remarkable works from collections around the world—compelling art that scholars, connoisseurs and collectors outside Africa have admired for more than a century. The exhibition features an incredible variety of objects, including a range of impressive and powerful sculptures, captivating costumes and masks made for ceremonial use, and extraordinary decorative arts.
Davenport, IAwvik.org

Figge Art Museum Focuses on Diversity

Thursday night, the museum announced the creation of the Art Diversity and Equity Fund, with a lead gift from Jim and Michelle Russell of Davenport. Executive Director and CEO Michelle Hargrave says the Figge has been working hard in recent years to make its collection more representative of this community.
Visual ArtPosted by
Art in America

A Cosmos of Southern Black Expression: “The Dirty South” at the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts

“The Dirty South: Contemporary Art, Material Culture, and the Sonic Impulse” surveys the past hundred years of artistic expression by Black artists who have lived or worked in the American South. The exhibition claims that the culture and aesthetics of Southern hip-hop constitutes an American art form. It firmly situates the musical genre within the lineages of interdisciplinary Black cultural production, including and referencing forms not often recognized by museums, such as Black fashion, architecture, and contemporary music genres. The more than 140 works in the exhibition, on view at the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts (VMFA) in Richmond through September 6, are united by what curator Valerie Cassel Oliver calls the “sonic impulses” of Black expression, which this intergenerational group of artists expresses as the compulsion to be not just seen but also heard and felt.
Temecula, CAValley News

Temecula Valley Museum Presents arts and culture programs throughout the summer

This summer, the Temecula Valley Museum is offering a full line-up of in-person cultural activities for the whole family to enjoy. Celebrate culture with us with the Second Saturday program. On the second Saturday monthly, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., the Temecula Valley Museum will be honoring a different culture with food, entertainment, crafts, activities, and a free art lesson with City of Temecula Instructor Tony Moramarco of Bigfoot Art Classes. “The programs offered by the Temecula Valley Museum are educational, enlightening, and designed to reflect the rich cultural diversity of our growing community,” Temecula Mayor Maryann Edwards said. “We are very proud to share these accessible programs with our residents and visitors.” The next event, Aug. 8, will feature Spain where at.
Museumsculturemap.com

Dallas Museum of Art presents "Cubism in Color: The Still Lifes of Juan Gris" closing day

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Co-organized by the Dallas Museum of Art and the Baltimore Museum of Art, this is the first U.S. exhibition in over 35 years dedicated to the Spanish artist Juan Gris. "Cubism in Color: The Still Lifes of Juan Gris" highlights the artist’s pioneering and revolutionary contributions to the Cubist movement by focusing on his fascination with subjects drawn from everyday life.
Cleveland, OHPosted by
Terrence Jacobs

The Cleveland Museum of Art Presents New Histories, New Futures

CLEVELAND, OH -The Cleveland Museum of Art (CMA) opened an art exhibition titled New Histories, New Futures. This exhibition featured the work of three contemporary Black Artist, who tackle the concepts of engagement with time and historical revisionism. They are Johnny Coleman (b. 1958, based in Oberlin, OH), Antwoine Washington (b. 1980, based in Cleveland, OH), Kambui Olujimi (b. 1976, based in Queens, NY). New Histories, New Futures is being held at Transformer Station, the CMA’s sister contemporary art museum, through September 12, 2021.

Comments / 0

Community Policy