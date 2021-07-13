Blanton Museum of Art presents Curated Conversation: Black is Beautiful in the Age of Instagram
All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Kwame Brathwaite’s ideas about the power of images to drive social change remain resonant for a new generation of photographers committed to representing Black people and their communities. Austin-based photographers Cindy Elizabeth, Moyo Oyelola, and Riley Reed will discuss photographic activism and the role of social media in their own work. This virtual conversation will be moderated by the Blanton’s Assistant Curator of Modern and Contemporary Art, Claire Howard.austin.culturemap.com
Comments / 0