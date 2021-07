The IBM Cloud console provides the web front end for IBM Cloud, an open and secure public cloud providing enterprise-class IaaS and PaaS capabilities with over 170 managed services covering data, AI, IoT, security, blockchain, and more. I’ve had the pleasure of working on the console for most of the last decade. As a more junior developer, I wrote the first lines of proof-of-concept front-end code before IBM Cloud even had a name. This cloud was made generally available as IBM Bluemix in 2014, rebranded as IBM Cloud in 2017, and incorporated the fully integrated SoftLayer experience in 2018.