MOSCOW (Reuters) – Russia has given the green light for clinical trials combining a British shot from AstraZeneca and Oxford University with Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine to go ahead, according to Russia’s state drug register. The health ministry’s ethical committee had in May suspended the approval process for the clinical trials, and requested additional information. According to the state drug register, five Russian clinics will hold trials that are set to finish in early March, 2022. Both the AstraZeneca/Oxford and Sputnik V vaccines involve two doses — an initial shot and a booster– but Sputnik V uses different viral vectors for its two shots.