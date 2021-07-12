Cancel
China Removed Didi From App Stores, Accused The Company Of Violating Security Rules

By NPR
wyomingpublicmedia.org
 16 days ago

One of the biggest IPOs of the year took place last month in New York. It was a Chinese ride-hailing company called DiDi Global, and it raised $4.4 billion. Just days later, Chinese regulators took some extraordinary steps. They ordered DiDi's suite of apps removed from app stores in China and said the company was being investigated for possibly violating the country's data protection rules. NPR's China affairs correspondent John Ruwitch looks at what it all means.

