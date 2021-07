After nearly 40 years with the North Dakota Game and Fish Department, the last 15 years serving as director, Terry Steinwand has decided to retire at the end of July. I started out as a Garrison Diversion fisheries biologist. I managed the canal lakes and a few other lakes around central North Dakota. Primarily worked in biota transfer issues. In 1990, the chief of fisheries job came open. I applied for that and was fortunate enough to have the title for 15 years. When the director's position came open after Dean Hildebrand retired, I was actually asked to apply for it by the governor's office and I applied for it and was appointed.